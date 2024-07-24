Inventors Race to Develop Clean Water Solutions for the Moon

6 Shares WhatsApp

In an ambitious project aimed at supporting future lunar missions, inventors from the UK and Canada are competing to develop innovative technologies to create clean water on the moon.

This initiative, known as the Aqualunar Challenge, involves ten teams working on various methods to extract and purify water from the ice found in lunar craters.

The Aqualunar Challenge

The UK Space Agency and the Canadian Space Agency have launched the Aqualunar Challenge, providing £30,000 in seed funding to each of the ten competing teams. This funding supports the development of water-purifying technologies essential for long-term human habitation on the moon.

The competition encourages diverse approaches to solving the problem, with the goal of creating a reliable and sustainable water supply for lunar bases. Lolan Naicker of Naicker Scientific Ltd, one of the UK finalists, emphasized the challenge's importance, stating, "It’s extremely difficult to actually come up with a viable solution."

The competition aims to foster innovation and bring together experts from various fields to tackle this complex issue. The challenge is part of a broader effort to advance lunar exploration capabilities, ensuring that future missions can sustain human life on the moon.

Innovative Approaches to Water Purification

The participating teams are employing a variety of innovative methods to purify lunar ice. Naicker Scientific Ltd, for instance, plans to use a microwave oven to melt the dirty lunar ice. Lolan Naicker explained, “I’m literally going to go out today, buy a microwave oven from Tesco across the road, and strip it down, take out the magnetron and then try to incorporate that into the first part of my process.”

This initial melting step is followed by the use of powerful sound waves to generate millions of tiny bubbles in the water, producing high temperatures and pressures that create reactive substances known as free radicals, which break down contaminants in the water.

This method, while still in the experimental stage, shows promise for effectively purifying lunar ice in the harsh conditions of the moon's surface. The use of everyday items, like a Tesco microwave, highlights the innovative and resourceful approaches being taken to solve this complex challenge.

Broad Implications for Space and Earth

The technologies being developed through the Aqualunar Challenge have broader implications beyond lunar missions. Meganne Christian, a UK Space Agency reserve astronaut and chair of the Aqualunar Challenge judging panel, highlighted the potential for these innovations to be adapted for use on other planetary bodies. “We know that there’s water ice on Mars, for example. So absolutely, these technologies could be adapted for use on Mars and other planetary bodies, wherever we decide to go in the future,” she said.

Furthermore, the successful development of these technologies could have significant applications on Earth. For instance, Naicker suggested that their technology could be scaled up for use in war-torn areas or developing regions where access to clean water is a major challenge. This potential for dual-use technology underscores the importance of the Aqualunar Challenge in not only advancing space exploration but also addressing pressing issues on Earth.

Upcoming Phases and Expectations

The teams have seven months to develop their prototypes before the winners are announced in spring 2025. The winning team and two runners-up will share an additional £300,000 to further refine their solutions. The Aqualunar Challenge represents a significant step towards establishing a sustainable human presence on the moon.

The UK Space Agency and the Canadian Space Agency are committed to supporting these innovative efforts, recognizing the critical role that a reliable water supply will play in the success of future lunar missions. Meganne Christian noted, “These technologies could significantly contribute to sustainable lunar habitats, making human habitation on the Moon viable.” The initiative not only drives technological advancements but also fosters international collaboration in space exploration, paving the way for future missions to the moon, Mars, and beyond.