High-Resolution Images Unveil S-Shaped Jet from Distant Neutron Star

Astronomers have captured a remarkable image of a garden sprinkler-like jet emanating from a neutron star, offering new insights into the extreme physics of these celestial objects.

Discovery of the S-Shaped Jet

For the first time, astronomers have observed an S-shaped jet coming from a neutron star, specifically from the binary system Circinus X-1, which lies over 30,000 light-years from Earth. This neutron star formed from the core of a massive supergiant star that collapsed around the same time Stonehenge was built.

The image, taken using the MeerKAT radio telescope in South Africa, reveals the jet’s peculiar shape, which is created by the precession—or wobbling—of the hot gas disk around the neutron star. This process has been seen with black holes but, until now, never with neutron stars. The jets are fast, narrow flows of material that extend more than five light-years into space, though they appear as small as a penny viewed from 100 meters away.

Unique Characteristics of Circinus X-1

Neutron stars are remnants of massive stars that have undergone supernova explosions and collapsed under their gravity. These stars are incredibly dense, with a teaspoon of their material weighing as much as Mount Everest. In the case of Circinus X-1, the neutron star is part of a binary system where it is gravitationally bound to a companion star.

The intense gravity of the neutron star strips gas from the companion star, forming a disk of hot gas that spirals toward the neutron star’s surface. This process, known as accretion, releases immense amounts of energy—more than a million Suns—and powers the jets observed in the system.

Recent upgrades to the MeerKAT telescope have resulted in excellent sensitivity and higher-resolution images, allowing researchers to capture clear evidence of the S-shaped jet structure in Circinus X-1. These images were presented at the National Astronomy Meeting at the University of Hull.

According to lead researcher Fraser Cowie from the University of Oxford, “This image is the first time we have seen strong evidence for a precessing jet from a confirmed neutron star. This evidence comes from both the symmetric S shape of the radio-emitting plasma in the jets and from the fast, wide shockwave, which can only be produced by a jet changing direction.”

Significance of the S-Shaped Jet

The discovery of the S-shaped jet is significant because it provides strong evidence for precession in jets from neutron stars, a phenomenon previously observed only in black holes. The precession of the jet in Circinus X-1 offers valuable information about the extreme physics involved in the launching of such jets.

The MeerKAT telescope’s high-resolution images have revealed moving termination shocks—regions where the jet collides violently with the surrounding material, causing shockwaves. These shockwaves act as particle accelerators in space, producing high-energy cosmic rays. Measuring the velocity of these shockwaves, which travel at roughly 10% of the speed of light, helps astronomers understand the composition and behavior of the jet.

Fraser Cowie highlighted the importance of these findings: “Circinus X-1 is one of the brightest objects in the X-ray sky and has been studied for over half a century. But despite this, it remains one of the most enigmatic systems we know of. Several aspects of its behavior are not well explained, so it’s very rewarding to help shed new light on this system, building on 50 years of work from others.”

Implications for Understanding Neutron Stars

The neutron star’s huge density creates a strong gravitational force that strips gas from the companion star, forming a disk of hot gas around it that spirals down towards its surface. This accretion process releases vast amounts of energy, some of which powers the jets—narrow beams of outflowing material traveling close to the speed of light.

The precession of the jet provides insights into the dynamic processes occurring in and around the neutron star, particularly how the interaction between the neutron star and its accretion disk can lead to such extreme phenomena.

“The fact that these shockwaves span a wide angle agrees with our model,” said Cowie. “So we have two strong pieces of evidence telling us the neutron star jet is precessing.” This confirmation helps astronomers refine their models of jet formation and behavior in neutron star systems. By understanding the properties and dynamics of these jets, researchers can gain a deeper insight into the fundamental processes at work in some of the most extreme environments in the universe.

Ongoing Observations and Future Insights

The team plans to continue monitoring the jets from Circinus X-1 to see if they change over time in the expected ways. This ongoing research will allow for more precise measurements of the jet’s properties and further understanding of the processes driving these extraordinary phenomena.

As the research progresses, it will contribute to the broader knowledge of neutron stars and the mechanisms behind jet formation in extreme astrophysical environments. “The next steps will be to continue to monitor the jets and see if they change over time in the way we expect,” Cowie added. “This will allow us to more precisely measure their properties and continue to learn more about this puzzling object.”

The research on Circinus X-1 is part of larger projects, including the X-KAT and ThunderKAT projects on the MeerKAT telescope operated by the South African Radio Astronomy Observatory. These projects aim to study various aspects of astrophysical phenomena using advanced radio astronomy techniques.

The ongoing observations and analyses will help astronomers piece together the complex puzzle of neutron star behavior and jet dynamics, contributing to our understanding of the universe’s most extreme objects.