Potentially Hazardous Asteroid to Fly By Earth on July 26: How to Watch Safely

7 Shares WhatsApp

Telegram

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Reddit

Pinterest



A significant astronomical event is set to occur as asteroid 2011 AM24, classified as a "potentially hazardous object," will make a close approach to Earth on July 26.

This asteroid, comparable in size to a stadium, measures approximately 880 feet in diameter and will pass by our planet at a distance of about 4 million miles.

This distance is roughly 17 times the distance between the Earth and the Moon. Despite this seemingly large separation, the close approach qualifies it as a near-Earth object, prompting NASA and other space agencies to closely monitor its trajectory and assess any potential impact risks. The event serves as a reminder of the ongoing need for vigilance in tracking celestial objects that could pose a threat to Earth.

Characteristics and Orbit of Asteroid 2011 AM24

Asteroid 2011 AM24 follows an elliptical orbit around the Sun, intersecting Earth's orbit approximately every 467 days. The asteroid's close approach on July 26 marks one of the closest it will come to Earth in recent times, with its next significant approach not expected until September 21, 2038, when it will be at a distance of about 17 million miles.

The classification of this asteroid as a "potentially hazardous object" is based on its size and proximity to Earth's orbit. Objects of this classification are those that are larger than 492 feet in diameter and come within 4.6 million miles of Earth's orbit.

While 2011 AM24 poses no immediate threat of impact, its size and orbital path make it an object of significant interest for astronomers who study near-Earth objects (NEOs). These observations help improve our understanding of asteroid compositions and behaviors, as well as refine our impact prediction capabilities.

Observing the Asteroid's Flyby

The asteroid's closest approach to Earth will occur at approximately 10:56 AM EDT on July 26. Although the asteroid will not be visible to the naked eye due to its distance, there are several ways to observe the event. NASA offers a virtual asteroid tracker that provides real-time data on the asteroid's trajectory, allowing the public to follow its path across the sky.

Additionally, the Virtual Telescope Project will be hosting a livestream of the event, providing clear visuals and expert commentary. These broadcasts offer a unique opportunity for the public to engage with astronomy and understand the dynamics of NEOs.

The Significance of Monitoring Near-Earth Objects

The flyby of 2011 AM24 underscores the critical importance of monitoring asteroids and other near-Earth objects. These celestial bodies, remnants from the early solar system, carry valuable information about its formation and evolution. Monitoring NEOs like 2011 AM24 allows scientists to gather data on their physical properties, such as size, shape, and composition, which are crucial for understanding the potential hazards they may pose.

NASA's recent efforts, including missions like the Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) and the OSIRIS-REx mission, reflect a growing focus on planetary defense. These missions aim to test our ability to alter the course of an asteroid and to collect samples from asteroids to study their makeup.

Such measures are part of a broader strategy to protect Earth from potential asteroid impacts, ensuring that we can respond effectively should a hazardous object be detected. The study of NEOs also contributes to broader scientific knowledge, aiding in the development of strategies for future exploration and resource utilization in space.