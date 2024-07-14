Galaxies Self-Regulate Growth with ‘Heart and Lungs’ Mechanism, Study Finds

Recent studies have unveiled a fascinating mechanism within galaxies that prevents them from exhausting their star-forming gas too quickly.

This self-regulating process, likened to the functions of a “heart and lungs,” ensures that galaxies do not overgrow and die prematurely. By examining this regulatory system, scientists gain deeper insights into galaxy evolution and sustainability.

The Role of Supermassive Black Holes in Regulating Galaxy Growth

Supermassive black holes at the centers of galaxies play a crucial role in regulating star formation. These black holes emit powerful jets of gas and radiation that function similarly to airways in lungs. These jets help manage the inflow of gas, preventing galaxies from forming stars too rapidly and depleting their resources. “We realised that there would have to be some means for the jets to support the body – the galaxy’s surrounding ambient gas – and that is what we discovered in our computer simulations,” explained PhD student Carl Richards from the University of Kent.

The jets emitted by the supermassive black holes create shock fronts that oscillate, much like a diaphragm inflating and deflating the lungs. This process transmits energy throughout the galaxy, counteracting gravitational forces that would otherwise cause gas to collapse and form stars too quickly.

This regulation mechanism is essential for the longevity and sustainability of galaxies. Without this internal regulation, galaxies could rapidly consume their star-forming gas, leading to an early cessation of star formation and an eventual decline into a state populated by aging, dying stars.

Evidence from Simulations and Astronomical Observations

The theory of galaxies regulating their growth was developed using computer simulations that showed how supersonic jets from black holes could create ripples in the surrounding gas. These ripples, similar to sound waves, help distribute energy throughout the galaxy and prevent excessive star formation.

The simulations revealed that the black hole’s pulses cause the jets to behave like bellows, emitting sound waves that ripple through the galaxy’s gas. This analogy to everyday phenomena, such as the sound of a champagne bottle opening or rocket exhausts, helped the researchers understand how these jets support the surrounding gas and prevent rapid star formation.

Observations of galaxy clusters, such as the Perseus cluster, have revealed similar ripples, supporting the simulation results. These observational data provide empirical evidence that aligns with the theoretical models, demonstrating that the ripples generated by the black holes’ jets play a significant role in regulating the growth of galaxies. Richards noted, “The unexpected behaviour was revealed when we analysed the computer simulations of high pressure and allowed the heart to pulse.” This discovery highlights the complex interplay between black holes and their host galaxies, demonstrating how these central engines can influence galactic evolution on a large scale.

Implications for Understanding Galaxy Evolution

This self-regulating mechanism provides a new perspective on why galaxies are not as large as previously expected. Without this regulation, galaxies could rapidly exhaust their star-forming gas, leading to a universe filled with massive, inactive “zombie” galaxies. The study, published in the Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society, suggests that galaxies manage their growth by controlling the amount of gas they absorb to form stars, counteracting the pull of gravity.

Professor Michael Smith, a co-author of the study, emphasized the importance of this regulation, stating, “Breathing too fast or too slow will not provide the life-giving tremors needed to maintain the galaxy medium and, at the same time, keep the heart supplied with fuel.”

The findings underscore the delicate balance required to sustain galaxies over billions of years. This balance ensures that galaxies continue to form new stars at a steady rate, maintaining their structure and activity levels over long periods. By regulating the rate at which they form stars, galaxies can avoid the pitfalls of rapid growth that could lead to instability and an early demise.

