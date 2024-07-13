Faa Investigates Spacex Falcon 9 Rocket Failure During Starlink Launch

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is conducting an investigation into the recent anomaly experienced by SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket during the launch of 20 Starlink satellites.

The incident occurred on July 11, 2024, when the rocket’s upper-stage engine failed to complete its second burn, resulting in the satellites being deployed into a lower-than-intended orbit. This failure has led to concerns about the safety and reliability of future SpaceX launches.

Details of the Falcon 9 Launch Failure

The Falcon 9 rocket launched from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California, carrying a batch of 20 Starlink internet satellites. Approximately an hour after liftoff, the rocket’s second stage, responsible for boosting the satellites to their final orbit, failed to reignite. This malfunction caused the satellites to be deployed into a dangerously low orbit, where they risk burning up in Earth’s atmosphere. SpaceX managed to contact five of the satellites and is attempting to use their ion thrusters to raise their orbits.

In response to the incident, SpaceX founder and CEO Elon Musk explained on X (formerly Twitter) that the upper stage’s restart to raise the perigee resulted in an engine “rapid unscheduled disassembly” (RUD), a euphemistic term for an explosion. Musk added, “We’re updating satellite software to run the ion thrusters at their equivalent of warp 9. Unlike a Star Trek episode, this will probably not work, but it’s worth a shot.” This failure marked a significant anomaly for Falcon 9, which has successfully completed 354 missions.

We’re updating satellite software to run the ion thrusters at their equivalent of warp 9. Unlike a Star Trek episode, this will probably not work, but it’s worth a shot. The satellite thrusters need to raise orbit faster than atmospheric drag pulls them down or they burn up. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 12, 2024

The second-stage engine failure is particularly concerning because it affects the deployment of the satellites and their ability to achieve the intended orbit. The success of the Starlink project, which aims to provide global internet coverage, depends on the precise placement and functioning of these satellites. The failure underscores the challenges and risks inherent in space missions, even for a company with SpaceX’s track record of success.

FAA’s Role in the Investigation

The FAA’s involvement in the investigation is critical to ensure public safety and the reliability of SpaceX’s launch operations. The agency will oversee every step of the investigation process and must approve SpaceX’s final report, including any corrective actions. The FAA released a statement, saying, “The FAA is aware an anomaly occurred during the SpaceX Starlink Group 9-3 mission that launched from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California on July 11 … The incident involved the failure of the upper stage rocket while it was in space. No public injuries or public property damage have been reported. The FAA is requiring an investigation.”

The FAA’s rigorous investigation will determine the cause of the failure and ensure that any necessary changes are implemented before SpaceX resumes its launch schedule. This process aims to maintain the high standards of safety and reliability that have characterized Falcon 9 missions. The FAA’s oversight will involve reviewing SpaceX’s internal investigation, examining data from the launch, and ensuring that corrective measures are in place to prevent similar issues in future launches.

Implications for Future SpaceX Missions

The failure marks the first significant anomaly for Falcon 9 since 2015, when a rocket exploded on a launch site in Florida. Despite this setback, the Falcon 9 has a remarkable track record, having successfully launched over 350 missions. The rocket is human-rated and has flown astronauts on 13 separate occasions, including upcoming missions such as the private Polaris Dawn effort and NASA’s Crew-9 mission to the International Space Station (ISS).

The current investigation and potential delays could impact the schedule for these missions. However, Jared Isaacman, the billionaire entrepreneur who funded and will command the Polaris Dawn mission, expressed confidence in SpaceX’s ability to address the issue quickly. “SpaceX has an incredible track record with Falcon 9. I can say from personal experience they are very transparent when issues arise. I have no doubt they will arrive at a cause quickly and ensure the most cost-effective and reliable launch vehicle keeps delivering payload to orbit,” Isaacman said.

The implications of this failure extend beyond the immediate investigation and potential launch delays. They highlight the importance of robust safety protocols and continuous improvement in space technology. SpaceX’s ability to swiftly identify and rectify the cause of the failure will be crucial in maintaining confidence among its commercial and government clients. The incident also serves as a reminder of the inherent risks in space exploration and the need for meticulous planning and execution in every mission.

