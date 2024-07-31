“Cocaine Sharks” Off Brazil Coast: A Startling Discovery Raises Environmental Concerns

4 Shares WhatsApp

In an unexpected and alarming discovery, researchers have found that Brazilian sharpnose sharks (Rhizoprionodon lalandii) off the coast of Brazil are testing positive for cocaine.

This finding, detailed in studies conducted by scientists from the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation and other institutions, has raised significant concerns about the impact of drug pollution on marine ecosystems.

The presence of cocaine and its main metabolite, benzoylecgonine, in these sharks highlights a growing issue of pharmaceutical pollutants in the ocean, which could have far-reaching implications for marine life and environmental health.

Discovery and Analysis

The study involved analyzing muscle and liver tissues from 13 Brazilian sharpnose sharks, a species that spends its entire life in coastal waters, making them particularly vulnerable to pollutants. Using liquid chromatography with tandem mass spectrometry, the researchers found that all 13 sharks had significant levels of cocaine in their systems.

The concentration of the drug in these sharks was reported to be as much as 100 times higher than levels previously documented in other marine creatures. This marks the first time that such high concentrations of cocaine have been found in free-range sharks.

The research indicates that cocaine, along with other pollutants, is entering marine environments through various channels, including sewage systems and discarded packages from drug trafficking operations.

Implications for Marine Life and Ecosystems

The discovery of cocaine in these sharks is part of a broader issue of pharmaceutical pollution affecting waterways worldwide. Drugs like cocaine and antibiotics enter the ocean through sewage systems after being excreted by humans. Brazil, being a significant exporter of cocaine, faces particular challenges in managing this form of pollution. Water samples from the Bay of Santos in 2017 showed that the cocaine levels were comparable to those of caffeine, a commonly used marker for water contamination.

The potential impact of cocaine on marine life, particularly apex predators like sharks, is not yet fully understood. However, studies on other species suggest significant risks. For example, zebrafish embryos exposed to cocaine exhibit lower cell viability and increased DNA fragmentation.

Similarly, European eels have shown altered muscle physiology when exposed to environmental concentrations of cocaine. These findings suggest that cocaine can bioaccumulate in the food chain, potentially affecting the health and behavior of higher-order marine predators.

The presence of cocaine and benzoylecgonine in sharks raises concerns about the long-term health of these species, especially since about one-third of shark and ray species are already facing the threat of extinction, largely due to overfishing. The additional stress of chemical pollution could further jeopardize their survival.

The Need for Action

The researchers behind the study are calling for increased surveillance and awareness programs to address the issue of drug pollution in marine environments. The discovery of "cocaine sharks" is a stark reminder of the unintended consequences of human activities on the ocean's ecosystems.

As Araujo and his team emphasized, it is crucial to understand all potential threats to marine life, particularly in regions heavily impacted by human activities, such as coastal areas with high levels of drug trafficking and pharmaceutical waste.

This situation underscores the need for better waste management practices and stricter controls on pollutants entering the ocean. Additionally, it highlights the importance of continued research into the effects of various chemicals on marine ecosystems, which are often overlooked in favor of more visible forms of pollution like plastic waste.

The finding of cocaine in sharks off the Brazilian coast is a disturbing development that points to a larger environmental issue. It calls for immediate attention from both environmental authorities and the global community to mitigate the impact of such pollutants on marine life and preserve the health of our oceans.