China Proposes Ambitious Earth-Moon Communication Superhighway

Chinese scientists have unveiled ambitious plans to develop a comprehensive communication and navigation network between Earth and the moon.

This infrastructure aims to support China’s lunar exploration goals and enhance the safety and efficiency of space travel. The proposed system includes a satellite constellation and ground stations, providing real-time communication, navigation, and monitoring services for lunar missions.

The Information Superhighway

Researchers from the China Academy of Space Technology (CAST) and the Beijing Institute of Spacecraft System Engineering have outlined a roadmap to establish an information superhighway between Earth and the moon. This network would consist of 30 satellites and three lunar ground stations, enabling real-time communication and navigation for up to 20 simultaneous users.

Yang Mengfei, chief designer of China’s Chang’e-5 mission, highlighted the strategic importance of this project: “Cislunar space has become a new frontier for human activities. Space activities in this region are set to expand rapidly over the next decade, driving a new round of global competition.” The infrastructure would support various space missions by providing accurate positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) services, essential for both crewed and robotic missions.

The construction of this infrastructure is pivotal for China’s long-term goals in space exploration. The network aims to provide comprehensive services for communication, navigation, and data transmission, ensuring that lunar missions can be conducted with high precision and reliability. The ability to maintain real-time communication and navigation will be crucial for the success of future lunar explorations and potential colonization efforts.

Stages of Development

The development of the cislunar infrastructure is planned in three stages, each building on the previous one to create a robust and reliable network:

Initial Stage: This stage focuses on supporting robotic and crewed moon missions with a pair of satellites in elliptical lunar orbits and a control station on the lunar surface. This initial system will enable communication with the moon’s south pole region for at least 10 users simultaneously. It will lay the groundwork for more complex operations and establish the primary communication channels needed for lunar missions.

Expansion Stage: In this phase, 10 satellites will orbit the moon, Earth, and specific locations known as Earth-moon Lagrange points. A second lunar ground station will be established to improve data transmission rates to 5 gigabytes per second and enhance navigation accuracy to 100 meters for the lunar south pole region. This stage aims to expand the coverage and improve the performance of the network, making it more capable of supporting various mission requirements.

Final Stage: This stage integrates a comprehensive network of 30 satellites and three lunar ground stations, achieving data transmission rates of 10 gigabytes per second. Navigation accuracies will improve to 10 meters for lunar surface activities and 50 meters for journeys between Earth and the moon. A Very Long Baseline Interferometry system will track spacecraft across distances up to 900 million kilometers with sub-kilometer accuracy, supporting deep space missions to Jupiter and beyond. “Our study presented a road map to assemble such a constellation step by step, expanding its coverage from the lunar south pole region to the entire moon,” said Peng Jing, deputy chief designer of China’s Chang’e-5 mission.

Lunar GPS: High-Precision Navigation System

In addition to the communication network, Chinese scientists are planning a satellite-based navigation system around the moon, often referred to as Lunar GPS. This system will provide high-precision location services, improving navigation and positioning accuracy for lunar surface movements, landings, and take-offs.

The navigation system will be developed in three phases and will deploy satellites in four types of orbits. The aim is to maintain a sustainable and cost-effective design that ensures reliable coverage and high accuracy. Peng Jing elaborated on the importance of this system: “A satellite constellation in near-lunar space can provide real-time, high-precision navigation and positioning for lunar surface movement, landing and take-off, and support high-frequency human exploration of the moon in the long run.”

This Lunar GPS will be crucial for the success of future lunar missions. By providing precise navigation data, it will help ensure safe landings, efficient surface operations, and reliable return journeys. The system’s high-precision services will also be essential for scientific research, resource extraction, and potential settlement activities on the moon.

International Competition and Collaboration

The concept of cislunar space infrastructure is gaining traction globally, with the US, Europe, and Japan also proposing similar systems to support their lunar exploration ambitions. The United States Air Force is developing the Cislunar Highway Patrol System to detect, track, and identify artificial objects at lunar distances.

China’s initiative seeks to establish a competitive edge in the emerging cislunar economy and support the nation’s aspirations as a space power. The proposed infrastructure aims to avoid repetitive construction and optimize resource allocation for future missions, including crewed lunar landings, the construction of an international lunar research station, and exploration missions to the outer solar system.

In response to the growing interest in cislunar infrastructure, international collaboration may also play a crucial role. Sharing technology, data, and best practices could enhance the effectiveness and efficiency of lunar exploration efforts. Collaborative projects could lead to more sustainable and mutually beneficial outcomes, fostering a spirit of cooperation in the peaceful use of outer space.

