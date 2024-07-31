I’m a Cardiologist, and This Is the One Type of Cheese I Swear By for Heart Health

10 Shares WhatsApp

In a surprising revelation, Dr. Cheng-Han Chen, a board-certified interventional cardiologist, suggests that cheese, often seen as a dietary indulgence, can be part of a heart-healthy diet if chosen wisely.

While cheese generally carries a reputation for being high in saturated fat and sodium—both of which can increase the risk of cardiovascular disease—there are exceptions that can be beneficial when consumed in moderation.

The Surprising Choice for Heart Health

Dr. Chen, who serves as the medical director of the Structural Heart Program at MemorialCare Saddleback Medical Center, highlights that not all cheeses are created equal. He points out that some cheeses, specifically those with lower saturated fat and sodium content, can be incorporated into a diet without compromising heart health. "Some foods, such as those high in saturated fat and sodium, can increase someone's risk of cardiovascular disease," says Dr. Chen. However, he notes that cheese can still fit into a heart-healthy lifestyle, provided it is consumed in moderation and the right types are chosen.

One study published in the journal Nutrients in 2022 found that people who included cheese in their diet had a lower risk of heart disease, although the study called for further research to solidify these findings. This aligns with Dr. Chen's perspective that cheese can be part of a balanced diet, particularly when it comes to a specific type of cheese that he recommends.

The Best Cheese for Heart Health

Among the many types of cheese available, Dr. Chen particularly recommends mozzarella. He explains that mozzarella is an excellent choice for those looking to maintain a heart-healthy diet due to its relatively low levels of saturated fat and sodium. "Mozzarella is a good source of protein and calcium, and even contains probiotics that can benefit gut and immune health," Dr. Chen notes. An ounce of mozzarella provides over six grams of protein, 143 milligrams of calcium, and only 138 milligrams of sodium, making it a nutritionally balanced option.

The protein content in mozzarella is particularly beneficial, as protein is essential for building and repairing tissues, and is crucial for overall health. According to guidelines from the USDA, the average adult male requires between 34 to 56 grams of protein daily, while the average adult female needs between 34 to 46 grams. Incorporating mozzarella can help meet these protein needs while also providing essential nutrients like calcium, which is vital for bone health.

Understanding the Role of Cheese in a Balanced Diet

Dr. Chen emphasizes the importance of moderation and careful selection when it comes to cheese consumption. He advises against heavily processed cheeses, such as American cheese, which are often high in saturated fats and sodium. "These tend to be very high in saturated fat and sodium," Dr. Chen explains, adding that the American Heart Association recommends a maximum sodium intake of 2,300 milligrams per day, ideally not exceeding 1,500 milligrams for individuals with high blood pressure. For example, just one stick of American cheese can contain up to 390 milligrams of sodium.

To better integrate cheese into a heart-healthy diet, Dr. Chen suggests adhering to dietary patterns like the DASH diet and the Mediterranean diet. The DASH diet focuses on reducing sodium and saturated fat intake while promoting the consumption of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins. Similarly, the Mediterranean diet emphasizes healthy fats, such as those found in olive oil and nuts, and includes a variety of vegetables and lean meats. Both diets have been associated with lower risks of cardiovascular disease.

Practical Tips for Choosing Heart-Healthy Foods

When it comes to choosing foods that support cardiovascular health, Dr. Chen offers practical advice. He recommends selecting foods that are high in fiber, low in saturated fats, and low in sodium. "In general, the more processed a food is, the less healthy it is likely to be," he cautions. This guideline is especially relevant for cheese lovers, as many processed cheeses contain added preservatives and sodium that can undermine heart health.

Dr. Chen advises reading nutrition labels carefully to choose mozzarella that is lower in sodium, as the content can vary between different brands. "It's a good idea to avoid mozzarella cheeses with too much sodium, as this can increase blood pressure, among other effects," he notes. By choosing fresh mozzarella and being mindful of portion sizes, individuals can enjoy this cheese while adhering to a heart-healthy diet.

While cheese is often seen as an indulgence that might not align with heart health goals, selecting the right type, such as mozzarella, and consuming it in moderation can make it a part of a balanced diet. By following Dr. Chen's guidelines and incorporating heart-healthy dietary practices, individuals can enjoy the benefits of cheese without compromising their cardiovascular well-being.