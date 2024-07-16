Astronomers Aim to Redefine Planets to Include Worlds Around Other Stars

Astronomers are advocating for a revised definition of what constitutes a planet, aiming to include thousands of celestial bodies orbiting stars other than our Sun.

This initiative seeks to address the limitations of the current definition and foster a more inclusive and accurate classification system for planets across the universe.

Current Definition and Its Limitations

The current definition of a planet, established by the International Astronomical Union (IAU) in 2006, is considered by many scientists to be overly restrictive. According to this definition, a planet must meet three criteria: it must orbit the Sun, possess enough mass for its gravity to mold it into a nearly round shape, and have cleared its orbit of other debris.

This definition, however, fails to account for celestial bodies outside our solar system, known as exoplanets, which orbit other stars. Additionally, the requirement for a planet to have “cleared its orbit” is vague and difficult to apply universally, especially when considering the diverse environments of distant planetary systems.

Proposed Changes to the Definition of a Planet

In response to these limitations, a team of astronomers led by Jean-Luc Margot from the University of California, Los Angeles, has proposed a new definition based on the mass of celestial bodies. Their proposal suggests that a planet should be defined as a body that falls within specific mass limits: lighter than 13 Jupiter masses but more massive than 10^23 kilograms.

This mass-based criterion aims to remove the ambiguity associated with the current definition’s requirement for a planet to have “cleared its orbit” and the impracticality of determining the exact shape of distant exoplanets. By focusing on mass, the new definition provides a clear and measurable standard that can be applied to celestial bodies both within and outside our solar system.

The researchers argue that the current definition’s requirement for a planet to be nearly round is particularly vague and impractical. As study co-author Brett Gladman from the University of British Columbia stated, “The Earth isn’t completely round, so how round does a planet have to be? If you look at a world orbiting another star, with current technology, we can’t measure the shape.” Jean-Luc Margot added, “We now know of thousands of ‘planets’ orbiting other stars, but the IAU definition applies only to those in our solar system, which is obviously a big flaw. We propose a new definition that can be applied to celestial bodies that orbit any star, stellar remnant, or brown dwarf.”

Implications for Exoplanet Classification

If adopted, the new definition would allow thousands of exoplanets to be formally recognized as planets. This change reflects the growing understanding that planetary bodies exist in a wide variety of environments, including those orbiting stars, stellar remnants, or brown dwarfs beyond our solar system.

The revised criteria aim to standardize the classification of planets across the universe, ensuring that the designation of “planet” is based on measurable properties rather than subjective interpretations. This would not only bring many exoplanets under the official classification of planets but also enhance our understanding of the diversity and complexity of planetary systems in the cosmos.

“Having definitions anchored to the most easily measurable quantity — mass — removes arguments about whether or not a specific object meets the criterion,” Gladman explained. This shift in focus to mass is expected to provide a more practical and inclusive approach to defining planets.

Future of Planetary Science

The proposal is scheduled to be presented at the IAU General Assembly in August 2024, where it will be subject to discussion and potential adoption. While any official changes to the definition of a planet may take several years to implement, this initiative is an important step towards refining and updating our criteria for planetary classification.

By anchoring the definition of a planet to the most easily measurable property—mass—the scientific community can engage in a more meaningful and productive dialogue about what constitutes a planet. This effort aims to foster a more inclusive approach that recognizes the vast array of celestial bodies in our universe, ultimately enriching our understanding of planetary science.

In summary, the proposed amendments to the definition of a planet seek to address the limitations of the current IAU criteria by incorporating a mass-based approach.

This change has the potential to expand the classification to include thousands of exoplanets, promoting a more comprehensive and accurate understanding of planetary bodies throughout the universe.

As the scientific community continues to explore and discover new worlds, updating the definition of a planet is a crucial step in ensuring that our nomenclature keeps pace with our expanding knowledge of the cosmos.

