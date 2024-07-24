Artemis 2 Core Stage Arrives at Kennedy Space Center for Final Assembly

1 Shares WhatsApp

Telegram

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Reddit

Pinterest



The core stage of NASA's Artemis 2 rocket has successfully arrived at the Kennedy Space Center (KSC) in Florida, marking a significant milestone in preparations for the mission.

This core stage, a crucial component of the Space Launch System (SLS), traveled from NASA's Michoud Assembly Facility in New Orleans, covering a distance of 900 miles aboard the Pegasus barge. The journey, which involved careful coordination and logistics, culminated on July 23, 2024, with the offloading process beginning on July 24.

Arrival and Preparation at Kennedy Space Center

Upon its arrival, the 212-foot (65-meter) core stage was transported to the Vehicle Assembly Building (VAB), a monumental facility that plays a critical role in the final preparations of NASA's largest and most ambitious space missions.

Here, the core stage will undergo several weeks of pre-processing, which includes positioning it on skid beams and conducting thorough inspections and tests. This phase is crucial for ensuring that the core stage is in perfect condition before it is integrated with the other components of the SLS.

Sean Arrieta, operations manager for integrated operations in exploration ground systems at KSC, expressed enthusiasm, stating, "Our team has been chomping at the bit trying to get flight hardware back to KSC." This statement underscores the high level of anticipation and dedication among the teams working on this historic mission, as they prepare for the intricate task of integrating the core stage with the solid rocket boosters and the Orion spacecraft.

Significance of the Artemis 2 Mission

Artemis 2 is poised to be a landmark mission, as it will be the first crewed flight to the moon since Apollo 17 in 1972. This mission aims to send four astronauts—NASA commander Reid Wiseman, NASA pilot Victor Glover, NASA mission specialist Christina Koch, and Canadian Space Agency astronaut Jeremy Hansen—on an eight-day journey around the moon.

The mission will test and validate the performance of the SLS and the Orion spacecraft in a lunar environment, ensuring that all systems are ready for future missions. This mission will feature several firsts: Glover will be the first Black person to leave low Earth orbit, Koch will be the first woman to do so, and Hansen will be the first non-American astronaut on a lunar mission.

Technical Details and Future Work

The SLS core stage, built by Boeing, is a marvel of engineering. It features four RS-25 engines that together produce about 512,000 pounds of thrust, which is approximately 25% of the total thrust needed for liftoff. These engines are capable of burning liquid hydrogen and liquid oxygen, the main propellants used in the core stage's propulsion system.

The propellant tanks can hold a combined 733,000 gallons of these cryogenic fuels, which are stored at extremely low temperatures. Following its arrival at KSC, the core stage will be integrated with the SLS rocket's solid rocket boosters, which are built by Northrop Grumman.

These boosters are stored near the Rotation, Processing, and Surge Facility (RPSF) and will be assembled and attached to the core stage as part of the final launch vehicle. Doug Hurley, former NASA astronaut and current Senior Vice President of Business Development at Northrop Grumman, stated, "Everything’s done through Artemis 4 right now... Now, it’s just the case of waiting when NASA needs the booster components."

Looking Ahead: Artemis Program's Future

The arrival and integration of the Artemis 2 core stage signify a major step forward in NASA's Artemis program, which aims to establish a sustainable human presence on the moon and eventually enable missions to Mars. The meticulous assembly and testing processes ensure that all systems are functioning optimally, which is critical for the safety and success of the mission.

As work continues on Artemis 2, preparations are also underway for future missions, including Artemis 3 and beyond. These missions will not only involve lunar landings but also the establishment of infrastructure such as lunar habitats and research stations, which will support long-term exploration and scientific research.

The collaboration between NASA, its contractors, and international partners highlights the global effort to push the boundaries of human space exploration. The Artemis program is set to be a cornerstone of space exploration in the coming decades, providing a platform for technological innovation, international cooperation, and scientific discovery.