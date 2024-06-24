China’s Chang’e-6 On its Way Back to Earth with First Ever Lunar Samples from Moon’s Far Side

1 Shares WhatsApp

China's Chang'e-6 spacecraft is on its way back to Earth, carrying the first-ever samples collected from the far side of the moon.

This significant milestone in lunar exploration is expected to provide new insights into the moon's geology and the early history of the solar system.

Chang'e-6's Mission Details and Objectives

The Chang'e-6 mission, part of China’s ambitious lunar exploration program, launched on May 3, 2024, atop a Long March 5 rocket from Wenchang. The spacecraft entered lunar orbit just under five days later and landed on the far side of the moon in Apollo crater within the South Pole-Aitken basin on June 1. This area is of particular scientific interest due to its unique geological features, which differ markedly from those of the near side of the moon.

The mission’s primary objective was to collect up to 2,000 grams of lunar soil and rock samples. To achieve this, the lander was equipped with a scoop and a drill, allowing it to gather material from beneath the lunar surface. The ascent vehicle, carrying the samples, lifted off from the lunar surface approximately 49 hours after landing and docked with the service module in lunar orbit on June 6. This sequence of events required precise timing and coordination, showcasing the advanced capabilities of China's space program.

Big bunch of Chang'e-6 updates: At 2338 UTC June 3 the ascender launched from atop the Chang'e-6 lander, carrying the samples into orbit. Here's the action seen from the lander: pic.twitter.com/IcNUAqcFxS — Andrew Jones (@AJ_FI) June 4, 2024

Return Journey and Landing

Following the successful docking, the sample container was autonomously transferred to the reentry capsule. The spacecraft then began its journey back to Earth. The reentry capsule is expected to touch down in Siziwang Banner, Inner Mongolia, during a half-hour window opening at 1:41 a.m. Eastern (0541 UTC) on June 25. Upon reentry, the capsule will first skip off the atmosphere to reduce its high velocity before making its final descent, a technique designed to manage the intense heat and speed of reentry.

The retrieval of these samples will allow scientists to conduct extensive research on the composition and evolution of the moon’s far side. These studies could provide valuable clues about why the near and far sides of the moon are so different and offer insights into the early solar system's history. The samples are expected to shed light on the geological processes that have shaped the lunar surface, particularly in regions that have not been previously explored.

Milestones and achievements

The Chang'e-6 mission has marked several significant milestones in lunar exploration. It is only the second mission to land on the lunar far side, following the successful Chang'e-4 mission in 2019. This mission's achievements pave the way for future lunar exploration, including the upcoming Chang'e-7 and Chang'e-8 missions, which aim to further explore and utilize lunar resources. The successful execution of these missions underscores China's growing capabilities in space exploration and its commitment to advancing scientific knowledge.

The Queqiao-2 relay satellite, launched ahead of Chang'e-6, played a crucial role in facilitating communications between the lunar far side and Earth, enabling the mission's operations. This satellite allows continuous communication despite the moon’s rotation, which keeps the far side permanently out of direct radio contact with Earth. This relay system was essential for the mission's success, as it ensured that data and commands could be transmitted reliably.

International collaboration and future missions

The success of the Chang'e-6 mission has garnered international attention and cooperation. NASA Administrator Bill Nelson and European Space Agency head Josef Aschbacher both congratulated China on the mission's progress. Aschbacher also highlighted the collaboration between China and ESA, which included data collection by the NILS instrument and ground station support. These collaborations reflect a growing recognition of the importance of international partnerships in advancing space exploration.

Looking ahead, China's lunar exploration program includes the multi-spacecraft Chang'e-7 mission scheduled for 2026 and the Chang'e-8 mission in 2028, focused on in-situ resource utilization and technology testing. These missions are precursors to the China-led International Lunar Research Station (ILRS), set to be constructed in the early 2030s with the involvement of multiple countries and organizations. Before this, China aims to send astronauts to the lunar surface by 2030, a goal that underscores the country's long-term commitment to lunar exploration.