Posted on Jan 1, 2023

“The Fireworks Galaxy”, NGC 6946, above is a nearby neighbor to the Milky Way, located approximately 10 million light-years away in the Cepheus constellation. This image was captured as part of the Spitzer Infrared Nearby Galaxy Survey (SINGS) Legacy Project using the telescope’s Infrared Array Camera (IRAC).

Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/R. Kennicutt (U. of Ariz./Inst. of Astr., U. of Cambridge) and the SINGS Team