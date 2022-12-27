Elusive First Stars of the Universe to True Nature of Quantum Reality (The Galaxy Report)

Today’s stories include What our attempts to communicate with alien civilization’s say about us to The biggest known explosion in the Universe, and much more.

What is the true nature of our quantum reality?–For nearly a century, physicists have argued over how to interpret quantum physics. But reality exists independent of any interpretation. reports Ethan Siegel for Big Think.

Did magnetism shape the universe? An epic experiment suggests it did–The idea that magnetism helped shape the universe has been dismissed by scientists for decades, but now new experiments involving plasma that is hotter than the sun are prompting a rethink, reports New Scientist.

What our attempts to communicate with alien civilization’s say about us–From serious efforts to declare our presence to extraterrestrial civilizations to daft publicity stunts, we have been sending messages to space for decades. What should a new postcard to the stars say? asks New Scientist.

Six Times Quantum Physics Blew Our Minds in 2022 –Quantum telepathy, laser-based time crystals, a glow from empty space and an “unreal” universe—these are the most awesome (and awfully hard to understand) results from the subatomic realm we encountered in 2022, reports Scientific American.

Nine alien planet discoveries that were out-of-this-world in 2022, reports Charles Choi for Space.com. From a scorching super-Earth to a football-shaped world, here are the greatest alien planet stories of 2022.

The Webb Telescope Is Just Getting Started--The first scientific results are coming in, and the $10 billion instrument is working even better than astronomers had dared to hope, reports Dennis Overbye for the New York Times.

What was the biggest explosion in the Universe? –Ever since the Big Bang, cataclysmic events have released enormous amounts of energy. Here’s the greatest one ever witnessed, reports Big Think. “In 2020, we witnessed a black hole punching a hole some ~15 times the size of the Milky Way galaxy into a galaxy cluster’s gas: the largest cosmic ‘kaboom’ ever seen.”

10 things we learned about UFOs and aliens (or the lack thereof) in 2022, reports Robert Lea for Space.com. This year, humanity has continued attempts to answer the ultimate question: Are we alone in the universe?

Cosmos’ First Stars Remain Elusive But Astronomers Are Closing In, reports Bruce Dorminey for Forbes. “The universe’s very first stars —- one of astronomy’s observational holy grails —- arguably remain as elusive today as they were a quarter century ago. But astronomers are closing in on these first points of light. While it’s true that these so-called Population III (Pop III) stars have yet to be detected, theorists are making progress in understanding just how they evolved, turned on and perhaps even died.”

The new space race could turn science fiction into reality –Public and private actors are duking it out for extraterrestrial control, reports The Financial Times.

