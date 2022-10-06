The Most Terrifying Science-Fiction Series to Misinterpreting JWST Alien Planet Signals (The Galaxy Report)

Today’s stories include What Einstein and Bohr’s Debate Over Quantum Entanglement Taught Us About Reality to The Horrors of an Infinite Universe, and much more.

Astronomers Warn of Risk of Misinterpreting JWST Planetary Signals. “Refining current models is essential for unearthing accurate details of exoplanet properties — and signs of life — in data from the new telescope. A study in Nature Astronomy, led by the Center for Astrophysics | Harvard & Smithsonian and MIT, suggests that the tools astronomers typically use to decode planetary signals may not be good enough to accurately interpret the new telescope’s data.”

What Einstein and Bohr’s debate over quantum entanglement taught us about reality. Uncertainty is inherent to our Universe, reports Big Think. “The 2022 Nobel Prize in physics was just awarded for the experimental test of Bell’s Inequality, showing that there is an uncertainty built into the Universe.”

Click chemistry, Nobel-winning science, a way to snap molecules together like Lego that experts say will soon “change the world” reports Phys.org. Even if two Legos were “surrounded by millions of other very similar plastic toys” they would only click in to each other, Carolyn Bertozzi, who shared this year’s chemistry Nobel with Barry Sharpless and Morten Meldal, told AFP.

South Pole Wall –Immense Structure in the Vast Cosmic Web, reports The Daily Galaxy. “We wonder if the South Pole Wall is much bigger than what we see. What we have mapped stretches across the full domain of the region we have surveyed. We are early explorers of the cosmos, extending our maps into unknown territory,”

New Observations Reveal How Giant Structures In Space Connect the Universe and Form Galaxies, reports Becky Ferreira for Vice Science. The cosmic web is a vast and mysterious structure that forms the universe, and we’re learning how it shapes galaxies that host stars and planets.

Our Galaxy Could Be Evaporating as Dead Stars Flee The Milky Way, reports Brian Koberlein for Universe Today. “Since these “graveyard stars” are typically older than the current stars in the galaxy, they have had more time to move to new orbital paths.”

The orbit of the James Webb telescope and the three-body problem–reports El Pais.com. “To be effective, the James Webb must follow an orbit in which, at any given point, the Sun, Earth and Moon are all in the same direction, which the sunshield will face. This orbit cannot be around the Earth, like that of the Hubble telescope.”

The Extraterrestrial Signal -We May Not Want to Receive, reports The Daily Galaxy. “Our galaxy may be teeming with technologically active life or populated by a single very long-lived civilization. In either case, we should be incredibly lucky to get a detection one day,” wrote physicist Claudio Grimaldi in an email to The Daily Galaxy about the possibility of there being a fundamental flaw in why we have not received a signal from an advanced alien civilization.

NASA astronaut Nicole Mann becomes the first Native American woman in space, hoping to inspire future generations, reports Scott Gleeson for USA Today.

A possible explanation for Uranus’s odd tilt angle and opposite spin, reports Bob Yirka for Phys.org. New simulations showed that if a large moon pushed Uranus’s tilt to 80°, things would become unstable and the moon would crash into the planet—and that, the researchers found, could explain the amount of tilt and also the planet’s opposite spin.

With roughly 100 billion galaxies hosting countless stars each, the universe seems like it should be teeming with life. But is it? asks Astronomy.com. “The only correct answer to this question [for now] is that we don’t know,” says Manasvi Lingam, an astrobiologist and Assistant Professor in the Department of Aerospace, Physics, and Space Sciences at the Florida Institute of Technology. “I am hopeful of the existence of extraterrestrial life, given the number of potentially habitable worlds and the ongoing exciting research into the origin(s) of life.”

Scientists collaborate with astronomers around the world to understand distant galaxy, reports Tyler Stahle for Brigham Young University. “Their measurements were combined with observations made by other scientists around the world in a collaboration known as the Whole Earth Blazar Telescope (WEBT). The WEBT network makes it possible to monitor objects around the clock from different locations during times of high variability.”

TESS discovers an old warm Jupiter-like exoplanet, reports Tomasz Nowakowski for Phys.org. “The newfound exoplanet, designated TOI-5542 b, orbiting a G-dwarf star is the size of Jupiter—about 30% more massive than the solar system’s biggest gas giant.

How satellites harm astronomy: what’s being done, reports Earth Sky. “The advantages to society that the communication constellations are offering cannot be disputed, but their impact on the pristine appearance of the night sky and on astronomy must be considered with great attention because they affect both the cultural heritage of humanity and the progress of science.”

