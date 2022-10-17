The Horrors of an Infinite Cosmos to Do Black Holes Renew the Universe? (The Galaxy Report)

Today’s stories include Why technologically advanced aliens would have to be social creatures to Alien intelligence as physics, and much more.

Why technologically advanced aliens would have to be social creatures–Cooperation was the first technology, reports Bi Think. “We do know that fitness in early hominids was measured not only by physical prowess, but by social skills in the community. Social cohesion was crucial to the exploits of hominids, including their ability to innovate. The balance between cooperation and competition is key to the success of civilizations.”

Black Holes are the Rejuvenating Systems of the Universe. “In the center of black holes “old matter” is transformed back into ‘fresh energy’ in the form of huge jets. This new model suggests that the universe is a system in a permanent dynamic equilibrium. The Big Bang seems to belong to the history of science .”

Signals From an Extraterrestrial Civilization Could Be Older Than 90,000 Years, reports The Daily Galaxy. “For all we know, if galactic radiation-emitting civilizations exist, they could be located anywhere in the Milky Way. A signal reaching Earth could thus be as old as about 90,000 years, that is the time it takes for electromagnetic waves to cover the distance between us and the opposite edge of our galaxy, and this time span becomes even larger if we take into account signals from other galaxies.

The Big Bang should have made cracks in spacetime—why haven’t we found them? Cosmic strings’ greatest power? Their ability to confound physicists, reports Ars Technica. “Remember that time in the Lord of the Rings lore when the dwarves of Moria dug too greedily and too deep, unearthing the Balrog, an ancient horror not meant to roam free in the modern age? Cosmic strings are kind of like that but for physics. They are hypothetical leftovers from the momentous transformations experienced by our Universe when it was less than a second old.”

A Trip to Infinity: Netflix viewers are having their minds blown by new documentary, reports Indy100. “The documentary called A Trip to Infinity, which was released on the streaming platform in September, explores the concept of ‘infinity’ by using a series of complex theories about physics as well as maths, cosmology and philosophy.”

“Coming Attractions” –Alien Intelligence as Physics, reports The Daily Galaxy. “One day we shall meet our equals, or our masters, among the stars” wrote Arthur C. Clark in 2001. But men, he added, “have been slow to face this prospect; some still hope that it may never become reality. Increasing numbers, however, are asking: ‘Why have such meetings not occurred already, since we ourselves are about to venture into space?” The truth we eventually discover, Clarke suggests, will be far stranger.”

Exoplanet with iron rain puzzles with even heavier atmospheric element reports New Atlas. “The exoplanets WASP-76 b and WASP-121 b are already known to be peculiar places, but a new discovery has raised even more questions about the composition of these celestial bodies. Astronomers studying the pair have discovered the heaviest element ever found in an exoplanet atmosphere, which is several times heavier than iron and suggests these ultra-hot Jupiter-like planets are even stranger than suspected.”

Renowned Arecibo telescope won’t be rebuilt — and astronomers are heartbroken –The US National Science Foundation has decided to instead open an educational center on the site, reports Nature. ““It’s heartbreaking,” says Héctor Arce, an astronomer at Yale University in New Haven, Connecticut, who is from Puerto Rico and has worked on Arecibo advocacy efforts. ‘To many it seems like yet another unjust way of treating the colonial territory of Puerto Rico’.”

Astronomers Think They’ve Developed an ‘Early Warning System’ For Supernovae, reports ScienceAlert. “With this early-warning system, we can get ready to observe them real-time, to point the world’s best telescopes at the precursor stars, and watch them getting literally ripped apart in front of our eyes.”

If Earth Were an Exoplanet, Could Aliens Tell It Has Life? reports ScienceAlert. “It’ll take a lot of science and innovative reasoning before we ever get to a point where we can say “Yes. This distant planet is habitable.”

Artificial intelligence is being asked to predict the future of AI. “Artificial intelligence model predictions from historical data on how AI research would develop over five years matched reality with more than 99 per cent accuracy – soon they will be asked what comes next.” reports New Scientist.

Did NASA just observe the brightest burst of all-time?–1.9 billion years ago, a star’s explosive death created a black hole. Its light just arrived at Earth. But did it set a cosmic record? asks Big Think. “On October 9, 2022, its light arrived here on Earth, including gamma-rays, X-rays, and an optical afterglow that still endures.”

US-led project examines fraction of a second after big bang and ‘how all the structures in the night sky started’, reports The Guardian. “Researchers from the UK are joining an international effort to uncover what the universe looked like a fraction of a second after it burst into existence, and how the cosmic order we see today emerged from primordial chaos.

