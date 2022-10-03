Super-Earths More Common and Habitable Than Earth Itself (The Galaxy Report)

Today’s stories include Discoveries about Ancient Human Evolution Win 2022 Nobel Prize to Exotic Atoms Can Transform Into Windows Into The Nature Of The Universe to Is the Universe Fine Tuned for Life and the Mind, and much more.

Super-Earths are bigger, more common and more habitable than Earth itself – and astronomers are discovering more of the billions they think are out there, reports Chris Impey at the University of Arizona. “One planet is 30% larger than Earth and orbits its star in less than three days. The other is 70% larger than the Earth and might host a deep ocean. These two exoplanets are super-Earths – more massive than the Earth but smaller than ice giants like Uranus and Neptune.”

How Exotic Atoms Can Transform Into Windows Into The Nature Of The Universe, reports Discoverr.com. The energy of the vacuum should have a gravitational effect on large atoms. But physicists’ attempts to measure it have puzzlingly come up empty.”

Can stringy physics rescue the universe from a catastrophic transformation? reports Paul Sutter for Space.com. “Our universe may be fundamentally unstable. In a flash, the vacuum of space-time may find a new ground state, triggering a cataclysmic transformation of the physics of the universe. Or not. A new understanding inspired by string theory shows that our universe may be more stable than we previously thought.”

Discoveries about Ancient Human Evolution Win 2022 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine–Svante Pääbo’s work on sequencing the DNA of Neandertals and Denisovans, which won the 2022 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine, revealed surprising interbreeding among human species, reports Scientific American.

Gamma rays from a dwarf galaxy solve an astronomical puzzle, reports Roland Crocker for Space.com. “A glowing blob known as “the cocoon,” which appears to be inside one of the enormous gamma-ray emanations from the center of our galaxy dubbed the “Fermi bubbles,” has puzzled astronomers since it was discovered in 2012.”

Solving the information paradox could unlock quantum gravity and unification of forces--“Black holes can’t trash info about what they swallow—and that’s a problem,” reports Paul Sutter for Ars Technica.

Is the body key to understanding consciousness? asks The Guardian. “A new understanding of the fundamental connection between mind and body explains phenomena such as phantom limbs, and has surprising implications.”

A protogalaxy in the Milky Way may be our galaxy’s original nucleus –A population of stars at the galactic center is the oldest known in the galaxy, a study finds reports Science News.

Infinity is back. Or rather, it never (ever, ever…) went away. While mathematicians have a good sense of the infinite as a concept, cosmologists and physicists are finding it much more difficult to make sense of the infinite in nature, writes Peter Cameron, for iAi.com.

