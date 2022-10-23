A New Explanation for Consciousness to NASA’s All-Star UFO Study Team (Planet Earth Report Weekend)

This weekend’s stories include Why mystery surrounds what may be Earth’s oldest tree to The computer errors from outer space to Why did 11 billion Alaskan Snow Crabs suddenly disappear? and much more.

Humans May Be the Only Intelligent Life in the Universe, If Evolution Has Anything to Say, reports Nick Longrich for Space.com “We may be utterly alone in the universe. Could intelligence simply be unlikely to evolve? Unfortunately, we can’t study extraterrestrial life to answer this question. But we can study some 4.5 billion years of Earth’s history, looking at where evolution repeats itself, or doesn’t.”

Our Brains Use Quantum Computation--Scientists believe our brains could use quantum computation after taking a concept developed to prove the existence of quantum gravity and adapting it to explore the human brain and its workings. Quantum brain processes could also explain why humans can still outperform supercomputers when it comes to unforeseen circumstances, decision-making, or learning something new.

How the ‘Black Death’ Left Its Genetic Mark on Future Generations–Scientists have discovered several genetic variants that protect Europeans from the bubonic plague — but also increase the risk of immune disorders, reports Carl Zimmer for the New York Times.

Why mystery surrounds what may be Earth’s oldest tree–Keeping the location a secret is essential to protecting it from overenthusiastic tourists. But drought is also threatening the ancient bristlecone, reports the Washington Post. In 1957, after gathering initial cores from Methuselah, Edmund Schulman, then a scientist at the Laboratory of Tree-Ring Research, found that relatively small bristlecone pines were older than giant sequoias.

NASA announces the team members for its UFO study, reports NPR. “The selected research group includes professors, scientists, an oceanographer and others who study space. Former NASA astronaut Scott Kelly and Nadia Drake, a science journalist and contributing writer at National Geographic, are also among the group’s members.

Eucatastrophe: Tolkien’s word for the “anti-doomsday”–“Before he wrote The Lord of the Rings, the author JRR Tolkien coined a word – “eucatastrophe” – that scholars would still be writing about 70 years later. What did he mean, and why could it relate to the very real story of humanity?” reports BBC Future.

We Don’t Know Where Aliens Are, but Here’s Where They Probably Aren’t–An atmosphere-less planet may help us eliminate thousands of possible alien residences, reports CNET.

The computer errors from outer space, reports BBC Future. “The Earth is subjected to a hail of subatomic particles from the Sun and beyond our solar system which could be the cause of glitches that afflict our phones and computers. And the risk is growing as microchip technology shrinks.”

Scientists Have Developed a New Explanation for Consciousness, reports SciTechDaily. “A new theory of consciousness has been developed by a researcher at Boston University’s Chobanian & Avedisian School of Medicine, describing why it evolved, what it is useful for, which disorders influence it, and why it is so difficult to diet and resist other urges. According to a new theory, choices are formed unconsciously and become conscious around half a second later.”

Scientists Identify Over 30,000 Near Earth Asteroids — How Likely Is Impact? What are the chances one of the now-identified 30,000 asteroids near earth could impact our planet? asks The Weather Channel in this video.

Mysterious Bright Blue Blobs in Earth’s Atmosphere Photographed From Space, reports Newsweek. “Despite their mystical appearance, these two blobs of light are actually the result of two separate phenomena: lightning and the moon.”

Our ancestors ate a Paleo diet. It had carbs.–There is no one prehistoric meal plan. A modern hunter-gatherer group known as the Hadza has taught researchers surprising things about the highly variable menu consumed by humans past, reports Diana Kwon for Knowable.com.

Auroras blasted a 250-mile-wide hole in Earth’s ozone layer, reports Elizabeth Rayne for Space.com –Auroras set off spectacular light shows in the night sky, but they can also affect the ozone layer.

How Cities Can Fight Extreme Heat Before It’s Too Late, reports Slate. It starts with better data. “Sidewalks without a hint of shade. Heat radiating up from asphalt streets and down from walls. Hot exhaust belching from cars, trucks, and buses—all these summer-in-the-city miseries and more are contributors to the urban heat-island effect.”

Why Did 11 Billion Alaskan Snow Crabs Suddenly Disappear? asks Molly Olmstead for Slate. “Scientists are still trying to understand the mystery that has shut down a major fishing industry—but they have theories.”

‘Spooky action at a distance’ can lead to a multiverse. Here’s how, reports Paul Sutter for Space.com. A new reality might be produced by every possible quantum interaction.

Not Science Fiction: Methane-Eating “Borgs” Have Been Assimilating Earth’s Microbes, reports SciTechDaily. A newly discovered type of transferable DNA structure with a sci-fi name appears to play a role in balancing atmospheric methane. In Star Trek, the Borg are a ruthless, hive-minded collective that assimilate other beings with the intent of taking over the galaxy. Here on nonfictional planet Earth, Borgs are DNA packages that could help humans fight climate change.”

Brain Evolution Is Linked to Competition–In a highly competitive environment, Trinidadian killifish grow larger brains. This neuro-evolution allows for greater fitness and survival rates, reports UT Arlington

Avi Loeb on Consciousness, UAPs, AI, and Time Travel

How to store data for 1,000 years–Most current data storage systems eventually stop working. But there are alternatives on the horizon. “You know you’re a nerd when you store DNA in your fridge,” reports BBC Future.’

439-Million-Year-Old Fossil Teeth Overturn Long-Held Views About Evolution, reports SciTechDaily.

Volcanoes Were Erupting on the Moon One Billion Years More Recently Than Previously Thought. reports the Good News Network. “Scientists had previously believed the moon became “geologically dead” three billion years ago. However, new lunar samples collected during China’s Chang’E-5 mission last year have revealed eruptions on its surface were still happening two billion years ago.”

Curated by the Daily Galaxy Editorial Staff.

