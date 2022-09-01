Unexplored Quantum Realm to Webb Reveals a Very Weird Alien Planet (The Galaxy Report)

Today’s stories from our amazing Universe include Will NASA Beat China to a Giant Radio Telescope on the Moon’s Far Side to What will Humanity’s Legacy to the Universe Be, and much more.

Webb Snaps Its First Image Of An Exoplanet – And It’s A Very Weird World –The unusual world is among the first targets studied by the new space observatory, reports IFL Science. “The world in question is called HIP 65426b and it’s truly puzzling. Previous claims said it shouldn’t exist as it doesn’t fit our models of exoplanets (planets outside the Solar System), so observations of it are crucial to help astronomers develop better ones. “

What will humanity’s legacy to the Universe be? –The last 70 years have taken us farther than the previous 70,000. But can we accomplish more than creating a record saying, “We were here?” asks Big Think.

Unexplored Quantum Realm about 3 Billion Times Colder than Deep Space, reports Rice University –“Japanese and U.S. physicists have used atoms about 3 billion times colder than interstellar space to open a portal to an unexplored realm of quantum magnetism.”

NASA’s Next Launch Attempt for Artemis I Will Occur September 3–Technical glitches and questionable weather forecasts continue to delay liftoff for NASA’s landmark lunar mission, reports Scientific American.

NASA Unveils Candidate Landing Sites for Artemis Astronauts–When humans return to the moon, they’ll likely visit one of these 13 regions near the moon’s south pole, reports Scientific American.

NASA and China Want to Land on the Same Areas on the Moon. They may have to compete for the limited resources on the lunar surface, reports Gizmodo. NASA’s Artemis 3 mission has its sights set on the Moon’s south pole, a particularly valuable area since it may contain water ice in its shadowed regions.

“Unobstructed Window on the Cosmos” –Will NASA Beat China to a Giant Radio Telescope on Moon’s Far Side? asks The Daily Galaxy. “NASA better move fast! In February of 2019, China established the first human-technology landing site on Moon’s far side that they named “The Milky Way Base”. China has named the landing site of its Chang’e-4 lunar probe (image landing above) “Statio Tianhe” –after the Chinese name for the Milky Way Galaxy for the first-ever soft landing on the far side of the moon.”

The Milky Way –An Autobiography of Our Galaxy

Immortal Mystery Object–Every Brown Dwarf Ever Created Still Exists, reports The Daily Galaxy. Unlike stars, brown dwarfs cool as they age morphing in their appearance.

Webb inspects the heart of the Phantom Galaxy –“The Phantom Galaxy is around 32 million light-years away from Earth in the constellation Pisces, and lies almost face-on to Earth. This, coupled with its well-defined spiral arms, makes it a favorite target for astronomers studying the origin and structure of galactic spirals.”

NASA Webb’s First Full-Color Images, Data Are Set to Sound, reports NASA–“There’s a new, immersive way to explore some of the first full-color infrared images and data from NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope – through sound. Listeners can enter the complex soundscape of the Cosmic Cliffs in the Carina Nebula, explore the contrasting tones of two images that depict the Southern Ring Nebula, and identify the individual data points in a transmission spectrum of hot gas giant exoplanet WASP-96 b.

Object Bigger than Pluto Discovered, Called 10th Planet, reports Robert Roy Britt for Space.com –“The new object, temporarily named 2003 UB313, is about three times as far from the Sun as is Pluto.”

Jupiter’s true colors pop in new images from NASA’s Juno mission, reports Tereza Pultarova for Space.com

1.7 billion years ago, Earth had a natural nuclear reactor –Planets can create nuclear power on their own, naturally, without any intelligence or technology. Earth already did: 1.7 billion years ago, reports Big Think.

New telescopes seek the cosmic dark ages –Radio astronomers look to far-flung locations to detect low-frequency signals that emanate from the ancient universe, reports Physics Today.