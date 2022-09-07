The Moon: Earth’s Eighth Continent to This Jellyfish is Immortal (Planet Earth Report)

Today’s stories include Why are Some People Obsessed with UFOs to Human Brain Cells Made Fewer Genetic Mistakes than Neanderthals to How Many People Can the Earth Handle? and much more.

How asteroids bombarded Earth and built the continents, reports Big Think. “New research presents significant evidence to demonstrate that the oldest continental remnants were formed after massive asteroid impacts. The breakthrough adds legs to a long-standing theory and holds implications for how life may develop on other planets.”

The Eighth Continent: What the Moon can tell us about Earth, reports Miriam Kramerfor Axios Space–“”When you look at the Moon, you’re looking at not just a neighbor in space, but kind of an extension of the Earth,” NASA Moon scientist Noah Petro tells Axios. “I like to kind of glibly think of the Moon as the eighth continent of the Earth.”

Scientists Uncover New Physics in the Search for Dark Matter, reports SciTechDaily–““It’s been something like a detective story,” said Wolfgang Mittig, a Hannah Distinguished Professor in Michigan State University’s Department of Physics and Astronomy and a faculty member at the Facility for Rare Isotope Beams, or FRIB. “We started out looking for dark matter and we didn’t find it,” he said. “Instead, we found other things that have been challenging for theory to explain.”

BBC Video: Why are some people obsessed with UFOs? –According to experts, like Professor of Religion Studies, Diana Pasulka, UFO sightings tend to increase during times of upheaval and crisis. The COVID-19 pandemic has triggered a surge in this mysterious phenomenon in the US. But what makes some believe in UFOs more than others?

This Jellyfish Can Live Forever. Its Genes May Tell Us How. A new study followed as a Turritopsis dohrnii rejuvenated itself, uncovering developmental patterns for further inquiry, reports Veronique Greenwood for New York Times Science. “They have a secret that sets them apart from the average sea creature: When their bodies are damaged, the mature adults, known as medusas, can turn back the clock and transform back into their youthful selves.”

Axolotls can regenerate their brains – these adorable salamanders are helping unlock the mysteries of brain evolution and regeneration, reports Ashley Maynard for The Conversation.

How many people can Earth handle? asks BBC Future. “BBC Future takes a look at one of the most controversial issues of our time. Are there too many of us? Or is this the wrong question? “Back in 1993, a team of American researchers studied the human genome for clues to its deep past, and discovered the tell-tale signature of a major “population bottleneck” – a moment when humanity shrank so drastically, all subsequent generations outside Africa were significantly more closely related.”

Human brain cells made fewer genetic mistakes than Neanderthals –Despite the fact that both species shared a similarly large neocortex, scientists still have many questions about how closely the function of their brains resembled our own, reports Big Think. “A recently published study reveals that several amino acids in the human brain — which only emerged after humans split away from Neanderthals — make our chromosomes far less prone to errors as they separate into identical pairs. “

Astronomers spot 2 intriguing Super Earths around ultracool star–The newly discovered planets orbit an ultracool dwarf star and one is in the habitable zone, making it a prime target for further investigation, reports Space.com.

What happened to the world’s ozone hole? asks KIra Walker for BBC Future. “Back in the 1990s, the hole in the planet’s ozone layer was a pressing global crisis – if we had ignored it, today there would be several.”

The medical power of hypnosis –“Hypnosis is emerging as a powerful medical treatment for pain, anxiety, PTSD and a range of other conditions. Can it shake off its reputation as a stage magician’s trick?” asks BBC Future.

The Alien Octopus Hypothesis –“Could one of Earth’s most intelligent species be an alien, ‘seeded’ on the planet by an interstellar genetic code? Scientists speculate that the clue might be found in the ancient precursor to life, RNA,” reports The Daily Galaxy.

The Mind of a Whale –How can we make sense of the biggest brains on the planet? asks Hakai Magazine.

Indigenous Americans ruled democratically long before the U.S. did –The Muscogee promoted rule by the people long before the U.S. Constitution was written, reports Science News.

This bridge in northern Pakistan is a surreal span–The Hussaini Hanging Bridge provides a precarious pathway in a mountain landscape where nature rules, reports National Geographic.

Five Ancient Societies that Collapsed When the Water Ran Dry–From Mesa Verde to the Mayans, these ancient societies collapsed without water, reports Discover Magazine.

A ‘doomsday glacier’ the size of Florida is disintegrating faster than thought–Thwaites Glacier, known as the “doomsday glacier” for the risk it poses to global sea levels, is retreating faster than previously thought, study shows, reports the Washington Post.

Why Are Pakistan’s Floods So Extreme This Year? –One third of the country is underwater following an intense heat wave and a long monsoon that has dumped a record amount of rain, reports Scientific American.

Curated by The Daily Galaxy Editorial Staff