Milky Way’s Graveyard of Dead Stars to Math Proof Alien Life Exists? (The Galaxy Report)

A Scientist Just Mathematically Proved That Alien Life In the Universe Is Likely to Exist, reports Becky Ferreira for Vice Science. “My opinion is that what many scientists believe about life and intelligent life in the universe is almost political or psychological,” says mathematics professor Daniel Whitmire.

We’ve found the last planet in the galaxy you’d want to live on –a torched planet with a one-day orbit around its star, writes Phil Plait for SyFy Wire.

‘Bit of panic’: Astronomers forced to rethink early Webb telescope findings –Revised instrument calibrations are bedeviling work on the distant Universe, reports Nature. “I don’t think anybody really expected this to be as big of an issue as it’s becoming,” adds Guido Roberts-Borsani, an astronomer at the University of California, Los Angeles.

Stunning New Europa Pictures Beamed Home by NASA’s Juno Spacecraft, reports the New York Times. The space probe has been studying Jupiter since 2016 and just flew within about 200 miles of the surface of the ice-covered. “We’re going to be able to tell the sort of geological history story better because you can link up different ridges and fault lines and get a more global or regional picture,” Dr. Hansen-Koharcheck said

Big questions inspire the scientists on this year’s SN 10 list, reports Science News. “Each is making a mark on their chosen field. Inspired by the beauty he saw in a video of a developing embryo during a middle school science class, Marcos Simões-Costa seeks to understand how cells differentiate during development. It was starry skies in Scotland that pushed planetary scientist Robin Wordsworth to study if and how life might survive elsewhere in the cosmos.”

How Big Is Infinity? –Of all the endless questions children and mathematicians have asked about infinity, one of the most fascinating has to do with its size, reports Patrick Honner for Quanta.

Milky Way’s graveyard of dead stars found, reports the University of Sydney. “The first map of the “galactic underworld”—a chart of the corpses of once massive suns that have since collapsed into black holes and neutron stars—has revealed a graveyard that stretches three times the height of the Milky Way, and that almost a third of the objects have been flung out from the galaxy altogether.”

Webb reveals a galaxy sparkling with the universe’s oldest star clusters, reports the University of Toronto. “Using the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST), researchers from the CAnadian NIRISS Unbiased Cluster Survey (CANUCS) team have identified the most distant globular clusters ever discovered. These dense groups of millions of stars may be relics that contain the first and oldest stars in the universe.”

