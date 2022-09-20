How Earth Avoided a Mars-like Fate to Why is There No Planet B? (Planet Earth Report)

Today’s stories include Why science suddenly has a lot to say about UFOs and UAP to Super-Earths are bigger, more common and more habitable than Earth itself, and much more.

Why science suddenly has a lot to say about UFOs and UAP, reports Ross Pomeroy for Big Think. “The reason is simple: We now have the means and the sample size to apply the scientific method to UAP sightings. It’s time to get rid of the stigma associated with UAP research. Let science do its work because the payoff could be great.”

Why is there no Planet B? asks Mongabay. “There are around 300 billion stars in our galaxy, with 63 billion planets similar to Earth, but none of them is quite the way we need it to be in order to survive.”

Astrophysicist Martin Rees–How science can save the world–”Our podcast on science and technology. This week, we speak to Martin Rees, Britain’s Astronomer Royal, about how science can prevent the next global catastrophe, and the role of scientists in modern life,” reports The Economist.

Super-Earths are bigger, more common and more habitable than Earth itself – and astronomers are discovering more of the billions they think are out there, reports The Conversation.

There Are 20 Quadrillion Ants on Earth–Scientists are racing to quantify insect populations in case the insects disappear, reports CNet. “”We further estimate that the world’s ants collectively constitute about 12 megatons of dry carbon,” said Mark Wong, an ecologist at the University of Western Australia’s School of Biological Sciences . “Impressively, this exceeds the biomass of all the world’s wild birds and mammals combined.”

Confirming life on Mars will take more than just a rock sample, reports Miriam Kramer. “”We are looking at rocks that were deposited in a habitable environment, with good preservation potential at a time on Earth when life already existed,” NASA’s Ken Farley said in an interview with Axios.

How did Earth avoid a Mars-like fate? Ancient rocks hold clues–Recent research suggests that Earth’s magnetic field bounced back just as complex life was starting to emerge on our planet, reports Big Think.

Earth’s First Continents Sank Into The Planet Before Rising Up Again, reports Michelle Starr for ScienceAlert–“This could explain some of the more puzzling characteristics of cratons, extremely old and stable parts of the lithosphere (the crust and uppermost mantle) that have survived continental changes over eons and record Earth’s ancient history.”

Experts call for overhaul of aviation industry’s response to climate change, reports The Hill. “Over the next 30 years, the industry’s impact on global warming is set to exceed that of its whole history, since the Wright brothers’ first flights in the early 1900s.”

