Drake Equation for Alien Intelligence is More Important Than Ever (Planet Earth Report)

Artemis: Nasa ready to launch new era of Moon exploration, reports BBC –SLS is the most powerful vehicle ever developed by Nasa, and will be the foundation of its Artemis project which aims to put people back on the lunar surface after a 50-year absence. The moon mission will lay groundwork for flights to Mars in the 2040s. The rocket is timed to go up from the Kennedy Space Centre at 08:33 local time (12:33 GMT; 13:33 BST) on Monday.

The Drake equation for alien intelligence is more important than ever, reports David Rothery for Space.com–“Whatever reasonable values you feed into the equation, it is hard to avoid the conclusion that we shouldn’t be alone in the galaxy.”

What does Earth look like from across the Universe?–From here on Earth, looking farther away in space means looking farther back in time. So what are distant Earth-watchers seeing right now? asks Big Think.

Artificial intelligence reduces a 100,000-equation quantum physics problem to only four equations, reports Phys.org –“”We start with this huge object of all these coupled-together differential equations; then we’re using machine learning to turn it into something so small you can count it on your fingers,” says study lead author Domenico Di Sante, a visiting research fellow at the Flatiron Institute’s Center for Computational Quantum Physics (CCQ) in New York City and an assistant professor at the University of Bologna.”

Science is More Than Equations: The big idea: why relationships are the key to existence –From subatomic particles to human beings, interaction is what shapes reality, writes Carlo Rovelli for The Guardian. “A century after its birth, something remains deeply puzzling about quantum theory. Unlike its illustrious predecessor, Newton’s classical mechanics, it does not tell us how physical systems behave.”

NASA Is About to Crash Into an Asteroid to Save Future Earth. Here’s How to Watch.–The DART mission has been flying to its target since launching last year. On Monday night, it will connect, reports the New York Times. “DART is set to collide with Dimorphos, a small asteroid that is the moon of a larger space rock, Didymos. While these two near-Earth objects pose no immediate threat to our world, NASA launched DART last year to test a technique that could one day be used for planetary defense.

Jupiter will be its brightest in 59 years Monday. Here’s how to see it for yourself--The giant planet can be seen from anywhere, including in light-polluted cities, reports The CBC.

The Ghosts of Antarctica Will Haunt the End of the World--As climate change threatens to upend the icy kingdom, we’re writing ghost stories in real time, reports CNET.

Target Venus not Mars for first crewed mission to another planet, experts say–Despite its ‘hellish’ environment, scientists argue there are good reasons to focus on ‘Earth’s sister’, reports The Guardian. “a group of experts are advocating that our other nearest neighbor should be the initial target for a crewed mission to another planet. There are notable downsides. Walking on the surface would be an unsurvivable experience, so astronauts would have to gaze down at the planet from the safety of their spacecraft in a flyby mission.

Climate Change Forces French Vineyards to Alter the Way They Make Wine –Growers change grape varieties and reshape the landscape to protect some of the world’s most valuable vineyards from warmer temperatures, reports the Wall Street Journal.

The ‘super-deep’ royal diamonds revealing Earth’s secrets, reports BBC Future. “The largest diamonds in the British Crown Jewels may be pieces of the ancient ocean floor, which have drifted down into the interior of our planet – then come back up again.”

How Stars and Plants Helped Create Earth’s Unique Continents–You might not expect that the arms of our galaxy and the emergence of plants could help form the continents, but new research suggest it might be possible, reports Discover magazine. “A new study published in Geology tried to get at what really helped get the continents started in the first place. Instead of looking at processes happening within the planet, they looked at how the solar system’s position in the galaxy might have influenced geologic processes on Earth.

Has a US intelligence office really just put a UFO on its logo? reports Creative Bloq–“UFO watchers are having a field day. The US National Intelligence Manager for Aviation (NIM-A) has – apparently – just revealed a new logo that appears to recognize what believers have been saying all along.

Curated by The Daily Galaxy Editorial Staff