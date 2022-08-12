The Language That Doesn’t Use “No” to Why Do JWST’s Images Inspire Panic Among Cosmologists? (Planet Earth Report)

Today’s stories include Why Do Humans Die to The Moon Stole Something From Deep Inside Earth Eons Ago and How is it that a Nuclear Weapon Never Accidentally Detonated? The Planet Earth Report brings you news of space and science that has the capacity to provide clues to the mystery of our existence and the future of our planet.Why Do Humans Die? asks the BBC Future. “Certain jellyfish and their relatives offer tantalizing clues as to whether immortality is possible – so why does death become the rest of us?”

The Big Bang didn’t happen –What do the James Webb images really show? reports iAi TV. “The Big Bang Hypothesis – which states the universe has been expanding since it began 14 billion years ago in a hot and dense state – is contradicted by the new James Webb Space Telescope images, writes Eric Lerner. Why do the JWST’s images inspire panic among cosmologists? And what theory’s predictions are they contradicting?”

The Moon Stole Something From Deep Inside Earth Eons Ago, and Scientists Can Prove It, reports Science Alert. “Earth and its Moon are unique in the Solar System. Earth is the only planet with just one moon, and that Moon is pretty influential. In fact, without the Moon, life on Earth may not have emerged, some research suggests.”

Researchers discover an immense hydrocarbon cycle in the world’s ocean –Hydrocarbons that trace their origin to biological sources may play a large role in ocean ecology, reports the National Science Foundation.

The language that doesn’t use ‘no’, reports BBC Future– “Nepal’s Kusunda language has no known origin and a number of quirks, like no words for “yes” or “no”. It also has only one fluent speaker left, something linguists are racing to change.”

The power of quiet: The mental and physical health benefits of silence –In an increasingly noisy world, neuroscientists are discovering exactly what kind of silence has the most dramatic impact on your mental health – from flotation tanks to guided meditation – and how much you really need, reports New Scientist.

The Boy Bosses of Silicon Valley Are on Their Way Out--They rode their unicorns to fame and fortune. In a rocky market, it got a little less fun, reports New York Times Technology.

The crab invading the Mediterranean Sea, reports BBC Future. “Almost a thousand alien, or non-native species have been listed in Mediterranean waters. Some of these pests are becoming a surprising source of opportunity.”

Wildlife under stress as dry spell shrinks rivers, reports The BBC. nic species such as the salmon, kingfisher and otter, are of particular concern, according to the Rivers Trust

Interstellar meteorite may be awaiting discovery on the sea floor –A pair of astronomers say that classified US government sensors detected an interstellar meteor hitting Earth in 2014. Now they want to mount a $1.6 million expedition to find fragments of it on the sea floor, reports New Scientist.

How has a nuclear weapon never accidentally detonated? –reports Ross Pomeroy for Big Think. “They’re called “broken arrows“: unexpected events involving nuclear weapons that result in “accidental launching, firing, detonating, theft, or loss.” Ever since nuclear weapons came into existence over 75 years ago, there have been at least 32 such events, yet none has resulted in a calamitous atomic explosion. This begs the simple question: how? Because there certainly have been close calls.”

Ice core taken in Antarctica contains sample of atmosphere from five million years ago, reports Bob Yirka for Phys.org.

Compared with the lightning that is recorded over the continents, only about one-tenth as many strikes occur at sea. One of nature’s most intense spectacles can be tamed with humble sea salt, the same stuff that graces some dinner tables. Researchers recently found that the frequency of lightning decreases by up to 90 percent in the presence of salty sea spray, reports Katherine Cornei for the New York Times.

Giant yellow crustacean in an aquarium turns out to be new species –A new species of creamy-yellow isopod was hiding in plain sight in Japan’s Enoshima Aquarium. It was first found in the Gulf of Mexico and mistaken for another species, reports New Scientist.

