Physics of the Multiverse to Could Octonions Unite the Laws of Nature? (The Galaxy Report Weekend)

Octonions: The strange maths that could unite the laws of nature –-Could a system of eight-dimensional numbers help physicists find a single mathematical framework that describes the entire universe? reports New Scientist. “Mathematicians are excited because they reckon that by translating our theories of reality into the language of the octonions, it could tidy up some of the deepest problems in physics and clear a path to a “grand unified theory” that can describe the universe in one statement. “

Evil doppelgängers, alternate timelines and infinite possibilities: the physics of the multiverse, reports BBC Science Focus Magazine. “The word ‘universe’ once described everything that exists. But as our horizons have expanded, many scientists have begun to consider what’s beyond our own cosmos, and whether there may be many other universes lurking tantalizingly out of sight.”

The Extraterrestrials Before Us –We are Not the First Technological Civilization. “Are we an aberration, an evolutionary accident, or are we one of millions of evolving beings scattered throughout the distant reaches of the cosmos? In June of 2016, The New York Times attempted to answer this great unanswered question of the human species, publishing an op-ed titled, “Yes, There Have Been Aliens.”

Humanity’s First-Ever Exoplanet Discovery Was An Unbelievable Fluke, reports Science Alert. “In the early 1990s, planetary history was made. In 1992, two astronomers, Alexander Wolszczan and Dale Frail, published a paper in Nature announcing the discovery of the very first planets outside the Solar System.”

A 17th-Century Galileo Manuscript Proving the Earth Isn’t the Center of the Universe Has Been Deemed a 20th-Century Forgery –A historian working on a book about the Italian astronomer made the discovery about the University of Michigan’s document, reports ArtNet News.

The Epoch of ‘Black Dwarfs’ –““The ‘big bounce’ –a cyclical expanding and contracting Universe–is more popular with general audiences than among working cosmologists,” theoretical physicist Matt Caplan told The Daily Galaxy. “The current best models,” he noted, “suggest the universe will expand forever and undergo a ‘heat death’.”

Black Hole Discovery Helps to Explain Quantum Nature of the Cosmos –New insights from black hole research may elucidate the cosmological event horizon, reports Scientific American.

Mathematical model of animal growth shows life is defined by biology, not physics by Monash University. “Despite the fact that living organisms cannot break the laws of physics, evolution has shown itself to be extraordinarily adept at finding loopholes,” said lead study author Professor Craig White, from the Monash University School of Biological Sciences, and the Center for Geometric Biology.