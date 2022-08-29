Our Universe is a ‘Tiny Grain of Dust’ to Force of Gravity Has Remained Unchanged (The Galaxy Report)

Today’s stories include the Webb Has Snapped an Almost Perfect Einstein Ring to a Black Hole Discovery Reveals Quantum Nature of the Cosmos, and much more.

NASA Calls Off Launch of Artemis Moon Rocket –The unmanned mission aimed to lift off Monday morning, but engineers could not successfully troubleshoot an engine issue during the filling of the rocket with propellants, reports The New York Times.

Cosmologist Laura Mersini-Houghton: ‘Our universe is one tiny grain of dust in a beautiful cosmos’, reports The Guardian. “As her new book on the origins of the universe is published, the Albanian-American scientist explains how her work on multiverse theory influenced Stephen Hawking, and how totalitarian rule shaped her hunger for knowledge.”

New Study Confirms That Gravity has Remained Constant for the Entire Age of the Universe, reports Universe Today. Thanks to missions like the Hubble Space Telescope, astronomers have learned that roughly five billion years ago, the rate of expansion has been accelerating. This led to the widely-accepted theory that a mysterious force is behind the expansion (known as Dark Energy), while some insist that the force of gravity may have changed over time.

How 3 NASA Missions Could Send Astronauts Back to the Moon –By the end of this decade, humans could walk on the moon once again. Here’s how NASA plans to send them there, reports the New York Times.

How the Inside of a Black Hole Is Secretly on the Outside –Mysterious “islands” help to explain what happens to information that falls into a black hole, reports Scientific American.

Webb telescope is already challenging what astronomers thought they knew--Webb telescope sees surprisingly massive distant galaxies, raising questions about early galaxy formation.

Webb Has Snapped an Almost Perfect Einstein Ring In Distant Space. “The Webb has done it again, this time capturing an almost perfect Einstein ring who’s light has traveled roughly 12 billion light-years to reach us. And we can’t stop staring.”

Alien-hunting array catches Voyager 1 signal from interstellar space, reports Space.com –“Allen Telescope Array (ATA), a recently refurbished radio observatory near San Francisco in California dedicated to the search for extraterrestrial life, made contact with the Voyager 1 probe on July 9, using 20 of its 42 dish antennas, which are each over 20 feet (6.1 meters) wide. The telescope recorded 15 minutes of data, according to a statement(opens in new tab), which were stored on a disk.”

A Newfound Ear For the Secrets of the Stars–Jørgen Christensen-Dalsgaard pioneered ways to use sound waves in stars to reveal their internal dynamics, reports Scientific American. We asked him what they revealed about life in the universe, the formation of galaxies and the ultimate fate of our planet.

A first glimpse at the star factory in the Milky Way’s Center that spread outward, reports the Max Planck Institute for Astronomy. The observations provide evidence for star formation in the Galactic Center having started off near the center and then worked its way outwards. The results also reveal that most stars in that region did not form in tightly-bound massive clusters, but in loose associations whose member stars have long since gone their separate ways.

How Physicists Cracked a Black Hole Paradox--Quantum entanglement and spacetime wormholes helped to solve a long-standing quandary, reports George Musser for Scientific American.

What Drives Galaxies? The Milky Way’s Black Hole May Be the Key. –Supermassive black holes have come to the fore as engines of galactic evolution, but new observations of the Milky Way and its central hole don’t yet hang together, reports Quanta, com

Black Hole Discovery Helps to Explain Quantum Nature of the Cosmos--New insights from black hole research may elucidate the cosmological event horizon, reports Edgar Shaghoulian for Scientific American.

Black Hole Discovery Helps to Explain Quantum Nature of the Cosmos–New insights from black hole research may elucidate the cosmological event horizon, reports Edgar Shaghoulian for Scientific American.

Curated by The Daily Galaxy Editorial Staff

The Galaxy Report newsletter brings you twice-weekly news of space and science that has the capacity to provide clues to the mystery of our existence and add a much needed cosmic perspective in our current Anthropocene Epoch.

Yes, sign me up for my free subscription.

Recent Galaxy Reports: