Giant Asteroid Impacts Created Earth’s Continents to Michio Kaku: “We’ll Make Contact with Aliens in This Century” (Planet Earth Report Weekend)

This weekend’s stories include Tony Robbins, Sergey Brin Become Robots – The Telepresence Revolution to Spruce Trees have Arrived in the Arctic Tundra a Century Ahead of Schedule, and much more.

New Evidence Suggests Giant Asteroid Impacts Created Earth’s Continents, reports Singularity Hub. “We still don’t have firm answers to some basic questions about continents: how did they come to be, and why did they form where they did? In new research published in Nature, we studied ancient minerals from Western Australia and found tantalizing clues suggesting the giant impact hypothesis might be right.

The Coming California Megastorm –-“The vapor plume will be enormous, hundreds of miles wide and more than 1,200 miles long, and seething with ferocious winds, reports The New York Times. “It will be carrying so much water that if you converted it all to liquid, its flow would be about 26 times what the Mississippi River discharges into the Gulf of Mexico at any given moment.

Earth-sized alien worlds are out there. Now, astronomers are figuring out how to detect life on them. To do so will require a purpose-built space telescope and a parasol the size of a baseball diamond, reports Science.org. “Stephen Kane says he and his colleagues are trying to figure out ‘what we can expect to see when we can finally directly image an exoplanet.’ Their exercise shows that even a precious few pixels can help scientists make the ultimate diagnosis: Does a planet harbor life?”

The One Critical Mistake Alien Hunters Keep Making –Life on other worlds might look nothing like it does on Earth. So we need to start taking more eccentric ideas about biology seriously, reports the Daily Beast. “Astronomers are lining up to take turns to use NASA’s new James Webb Space Telescope to inspect planets for biosignatures. The priority, in this first year of JWST’s operations, is the seven possible Earth-size planets in the TRAPPIST-1 star system, 40 light-years from Earth.”

Is There Life in the TRAPPIST-1 Star System? – “Twice as Old as Our Solar System” reports The Daily Galaxy.’

Michio Kaku: We’ll Make Contact with Aliens in This Century

Tony Robbins, Sergey Brin Become Robots – The Telepresence Revolution, reports Singularity Hub. “People at the Xprize fundraiser in San Francisco were immediately attracted to the robots and loved talking to them. During the course of the evening, participants spoke to individuals from Argentina, Washington DC, and Canada – all via telepresence. Telepresence robots are going to be an awesome addition to our technology fueled lives.”

Earth spinning faster and recording its shortest-day ever is no reason to panic, scientists say, reports CBS News. “While the Earth on June 29 did indeed record its shortest day since the adoption of the atomic clock standard in 1970 — at 1.59 milliseconds less than 24 hours — scientists say this is a normal fluctuation. Still, news of the faster rotation led to misleading posts on social media about the significance of the measurement, leading some to express concern about its implications.”

Antarctica has lost far more ice than we once thought, reports meteorologist Scott Sutherland for The Weather Network.

Spruce trees have arrived in the Arctic tundra a century ahead of schedule, reports Quartz.com. “As climate change decimates forests in places like Europe and the American west, boreal trees are moving into the Arctic.”

Quantum Computers Could Crack Bitcoin. Here’s What It Would Take, reports Singularity Hub. “Modern encryption schemes rely on fiendishly difficult math problems that would take even the largest supercomputers centuries to crack. But the unique capabilities of a quantum computer mean that at sufficient size and power these problems become simple, rendering today’s encryption useless. That’s a big problem for cybersecurity, and it also poses a major challenge for cryptocurrencies, which use cryptographic keys to secure transactions

The Race to Remake the $2.5 Trillion Steel Industry With Green Steel--“In the city of Woburn, a suburb just north of Boston, a cadre of engineers and scientists in white coats inspected an orderly stack of brick-sized, gunmetal-gray steel ingots on a desk inside a neon-illuminated lab space. What they were looking at was a batch of steel created using an innovative manufacturing method, one that Boston Metal, a company that spun out a decade ago from MIT, hopes will dramatically reshape the way the alloy has been made for centuries.”

Nearby star’s midlife crisis illuminates the future of our own Sun–Long magnetic lull on star mimics the Maunder Minimum, when the Sun’s spots largely disappeared 400 years ago, reports Science.org. “From about 1645 to 1715, the spots, now known to be indicators of solar activity, all but disappeared. Gathering sunspot counts and other historical observations, astronomer John Eddy concluded nearly 50 years ago that the Sun had essentially taken a 70-year nap, which he called the Maunder Minimum after an astronomer couple who had previously studied it.”

Former SpaceX Engineers Are Launching a Startup Where Robots Make Pizzas in 45 Seconds, reports Singularity Hub. “according to Pizza Magazine’s 2022 Pizza Power Report, (yes, there’s actually a publication called Pizza Magazine! Who knew!), American consumers accounted for about a third of global spending on pizza, shelling out $45 billion for cheese-covered pies in 2021.”

Curated by The Daily Galaxy Editorial Staff

The Galaxy Report newsletter brings you twice-weekly news of space and science that has the capacity to provide clues to the mystery of our existence and add a much needed cosmic perspective in our current Anthropocene Epoch.

Yes, sign me up for my free subscription.

Recent Galaxy Reports: