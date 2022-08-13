Black Hole Robots to Physics of Nothing Key to Understanding Origin of the Universe (The Galaxy Report Weekend)

This weekend’s stories include Giant Voids of Nothingness may be Flinging the Universe Apart to What can Astrobiology Space Research Teach Us about the Origins of Life?

The James Webb Space Telescope will study countless planets. Here’s your chance to name one, reports Andrew Jones for Space.com. The IAU is looking for names that recognize cultures around the world.

What Is Quantum Field Theory and Why Is It Incomplete?–Quantum field theory may be the most successful scientific theory of all time, but there’s reason to think it’s missing something. Steven Strogatz speaks with theoretical physicist David Tong about this enigmatic theory for Quanta Podcasts.

Could Dark Matter Be a Source of Light In the Universe? asks The Daily Galaxy. “A discovery in 2014 suggested that the source of light in the universe from known populations of galaxies and quasars is not nearly enough to explain observations of intergalactic hydrogen. The filaments of hydrogen and helium that bridge the vast reaches of empty space between galaxies that astronomers use as a “light meter” yielded a stunning 400 percent discrepancy.

Researchers developed a new robot that could help us travel around black holes--The machine functions in curved spaces defying the laws of Earth, reports Interesting Engineering. “New research from the Georgia Institute of Technology has come along to showcase the opposite – when bodies exist in curved spaces, they can move without pushing against something.”

Alien life: What would constitute “smoking gun” evidence? “Multiple lines of evidence — physical, chemical, and biological — must converge for scientists to conclude that alien life has been found,” reports Big Think.

Cultural Bias Distorts the Search for Alien Life –“Decolonizing” the search for extraterrestrial intelligence (SETI) could boost its chances of success, says science historian Rebecca Charbonneau for Scientific American.

Giant voids of nothingness may be flinging the universe apart reports Paul Sutter for Live Science. “Gigantic deserts of almost complete nothingness that make up most of the universe may be causing the expansion of the universe to speed up, new research suggests. That means these vast tracts of nothingness could explain dark energy,”

Mysterious mineral on Mars was spat out by an explosive eruption 3 billion years ago, reports Harry Baker for Live Science. “NASA’s Curiosity rover first uncovered the unusual mineral in 2015.”

Astrophysicists Think They’ve Found The Mysterious Source of High-Energy Neutrinos–“A comprehensive analysis has pretty conclusively linked galaxies hosting blazing nuclei known as blazars with these enigmatic particles,” reports Science Alert.

How the Physics of Nothing Underlies Everything, reports Charlie Wood for Quanta. The key to understanding the origin and fate of the universe may be a more complete understanding of the vacuum.

Scientists Debate Signatures of Alien Life–Searching for signs of life on faraway planets, astrobiologists must decide which telltale biosignature gases to target, reports Natalie Wolchover for Quanta.

What can Astrobiology Space Research Teach Us about the Origins of Life? asks EIN News

Galactic Archeologists Discover “Fossil” of One of the First Ever Galaxies, reports SciTechDaily. “New fossil galaxy discovery could answer important questions about the history of the universe. An ultra-faint dwarf galaxy, thought to be a “fossil” of one of the first ever galaxies, has been discovered by galactic archeologists.

