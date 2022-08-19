Alien-Technosignature Hypothesis to NASA Gears Up for UFO Probe (The Galaxy Report)

Today’s stories include Ten Possible Alien Technosignatures to What Would Magnetic Monopoles Mean for our Universe? and much more.

NASA ‘going full force’ to gear up for UFO study, reports Mike Wall for space.com–“This is really important to us, and we’re placing a high priority on it, said Daniel Evans, assistant deputy associate administrator for research at NASA’s Science Mission Directorate. The study panel will consist of 15 to 17 people, Evans added. These folks will be “some of the world’s leading scientists, data practitioners, artificial intelligence practitioners, aerospace safety experts, all with a specific charge, which is to tell us how to apply the full focus of science and data to UAP,” he said.

The search for biosignatures is hard. Should we look for technosignatures instead? asks Big Think. Our quest to find life on other planets is currently tuned to biosignatures. But this search is far from straightforward, and there is always the risk of false positives. The best scenario we can hope for is to find a complex biosphere that produces multiple lines of evidence pointing to life. But what if we focused instead on technosignatures — evidence of technological activity from advanced civilizations?”

Planet of Apes Hypothesis: Would the ‘Human Evolutionary Niche’ Be Filled If We Go Extinct? asks The Daily Galaxy. “We are the only species of the billions of species that have existed on Earth that has shown an aptitude for radios and even we failed to build one during the first 99% of our 7 million year history, according to Australia National University’s Charles Lineweaver.”

We Might Already Speak the Same Language As ET–Alien communication could utilize quantum physics, so SETI needs a new way to listen, reports astrophysicist Caleb Scharf for Nautilus. –“We assume that information might be sailing past us in representations built using classical physics. But what if that’s just wrong?”

Ancient Stargazers Saw Betelgeuse Shine a Different Color –-“When Sima Qian, prefect grand scribe astrologer of China’s early Han dynasty, gazed up at the constellation of Orion a little more than 2,000 years ago, he didn’t see the brilliant crimson star on the hunter’s right shoulder that we know today as Betelgeuse.” Although Betelgeuse is currently a red giant star, astronomers millennia ago observed it as yellow, reports Scientific American.

Life-Bearing Clouds of Venus? -Its Upper Atmosphere is the Most Earth-like Location in the Solar System, reports The Daily Galaxy. “Venus is like Earth in so many ways,” explained the late physicist, Stephen Hawking. “A sort of kissing cousin. She’s almost the same size as Earth, a touch closer to the Sun. And, she has an atmosphere that could crush a submarine.”

We exist. What can that fact teach us about the Universe? –The anthropic principle has fascinating scientific uses, where the simple fact of our existence holds deep physical lessons. Don’t abuse it! reports Big Think.

A Private Space Company Is Launching a Probe to Look for Alien Life on Venus –Rocket Lab plans to send a mission to Venus as early as May 2023, reports Vice Science.

The Secrets of Stars That Eat Their Planets--As scientists study thousands of planets around the galaxy, they are learning more about worlds that get swallowed up by their stars, reports Becky Ferreira for New York Times Science. “The sun has nourished life on Earth, but it will not be so hospitable forever. Five billion years into the future, our solar system’s star will grow so immense that Mercury, Venus and, possibly, Earth will be swallowed whole.

What would magnetic monopoles mean for our Universe? –Magnetic monopoles began as a mere theoretical curiosity. They might hold the key to understanding so much more, reports Ethan Siegel for Big Think.