Webb’s New Image of the Universe to ‘Smoking Gun’ for Alien Life (The Galaxy Report)

Today’s stories range from Humans Are Making It Harder to Listen for Possible Aliens to Hubble Telescope Spots Stunning Hidden Galaxy Behind Milky Way to Bottomless Black Hole Exit Ramps Out of the Universe, and much more.

Humans Are Making It Harder to Listen for Possible Aliens –Increasing demands for mobile services and wireless internet have crowded the radio spectrum, creating interference that can skew data and add “noise” to scientific results, reports 4NBC Washington.

NASA’s Massive New Spacecraft Built to Hunt for Extraterrestrial Life, reports cNET–“It’s the largest NASA spacecraft ever developed for a planetary mission, and in October 2024, it’s scheduled to voyage toward an extraterrestrial world many scientists deeply believe could host alien life. It’s named the Clipper, and it’s bound for Jupiter’s icy moon Europa.”

Australian researchers discover the fastest-growing black hole of the last 9 billion years–Visible to a backyard astronomer, and yet only just discovered, reports Cosmos.com

Hubble telescope spots stunning ‘Hidden Galaxy’ hiding behind our own Milky Way, reports Elizabeth Howell for Space,com. “If it weren’t for all the interstellar matter in the way, IC 342 would be one of the brightest galaxies in the sky.”

James Bardeen, an Expert on Unraveling Einstein’s Equations, Dies at 83 –A scion of a renowned family of physicist, he helped set the stage for the golden age of black hole astrophysics, reports Dennis Overbye for the New York Times. “That theory ascribes what we call gravity to the bending of spacetime by matter and energy. Its most mysterious and disturbing consequence was the possibility of black holes, places so dense that they became bottomless one-way exit ramps out of the universe, swallowing even light and time.”l

Is the Universe rotating? Ethan Siegel answers for Big Think. At all distances, the Universe expands along our line-of-sight. But we can’t measure side-to-side motions; could it be rotating as well?

NASA Scientists are soon going to publish an image of the universe that has never been seen before, displaying some of the universe’s oldest stars and galaxies, reports Mint.com. “On July 12 NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center in Maryland will host a live broadcast of the photos and scientific data. Live coverage is available to the public via NASA TV and website.”

The stunning perspectives show four of our galactic neighbors in a different light, reports NASA/JPL. New images using data from ESA (European Space Agency) and NASA missions showcase the dust that fills the space between stars in four of the galaxies closest to our own Milky Way. More than striking, the snapshots are also a scientific trove, lending insight into how dramatically the density of dust clouds can vary within a galaxy.

Webb Telescope Will Look for Signs of Life Way Out There--The first question astronomers want to answer about exoplanets: Do they have atmospheres friendly to life? reports Carl Zimmer for The New York Times. “Identifying an atmosphere in another solar system would be remarkable enough. But there is even a chance — albeit tiny — that one of these atmospheres will offer what is known as a biosignature: a signal of life itself.”

Update – NASA’s CAPSTONE spacecraft is on its way to the moon. As part of its Artemis program to return humans to the moon, NASA’s CAPSTONE spacecraft to map the orbit of the planned Lunar Gateway space station has taken off from New Zealand, reports New Scientist.

The great Big Bang misconception. Thanks to time-traveling telescopes, we can see more about the Big Bang, reports Michelle Thaller in this stunning Big Think Video:

“Information Can Escape a Black Hole Both On the Outside and Possibly to Another Universe” (Stephen Hawking’s Paradox), reports The Daily Galaxy. “It has been said that Newton gave us answers; Stephen Hawking gave us questions. A trio of physicists appear one step closer to resolving the black-hole information paradox, one of the most intriguing physics mysteries of our time.”

Alien life: What would constitute “smoking gun” evidence? –Multiple lines of evidence — physical, chemical, and biological — must converge for scientists to conclude that alien life has been found, reports Big Think.

Laser scans reveal ancient cities hidden in the Amazon river basin–reports Big Think. The architecture and infrastructure found may well have required the greatest amount of skilled labor of any construction from the same time period in the entire continent.

NASA’s LEMUR 3 –A robot designed to crawl, walk, or climb in extreme terrains.

Curated by The Daily Galaxy Editorial Staff

The Galaxy Report newsletter brings you twice-weekly news of space and science that has the capacity to provide clues to the mystery of our existence and add a much needed cosmic perspective in our current Anthropocene Epoch.

Yes, sign me up for my free subscription.

Recent Galaxy Reports: