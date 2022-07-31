Triple Star System Unlike Any Seen in the Universe (Weekend Feature)

Astrophysics, Science, Universe Posted on Jul 31, 2022 in Astronomy

Imagine what would life be like on a planet in a solar system with three stars, with the combined binary 12 times larger than our Sun and the third star a colossal 16 times the mass of the Sun. “As far as we know, it is the first of its kind ever detected”, astrophysicist Alejandro Vigna-Gomez at the Niels Bohr Institute says about the discovery of a massive, triple star system, TIC 470710327, with two stars orbiting one another in a binary and the third orbiting the binary, according to a study published in the Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society.

“We know of many tertiary star systems (three star systems), but they are typically significantly less massive. The massive stars in this triple are very close together – it is a compact system.”

The combined binary is 12 times larger than the Sun; the third star is a colossal 16 times the mass of the Sun. The largest known star in the Universe, R136a1, a Wolf–Rayet star, has an estimated mass of 315 solar masses.

This odd star system was recently identified by NASA’s Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite. Any evidence that the third star is a highly magnetized (∼1–10 kG), slowly rotating blue main-sequence star, would hint at a quadruple origin. The origin of TIC 470710327 say the discovery team is crucial in our understanding of multiple massive star formation and evolution. The scientists behind the discovery believe this system likely formed as two sets of binaries orbiting each other.

In 2021 in a distant star system called GW Ori, 1,300 light-years away from Earth, researchers and astronomers using the powerful Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA) telescope in Chile, may have discovered the first known planet to orbit not one, or two, but three stars, according to a study published in the Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society.

Source: Alejandro Vigna-Gomez and Royal Astronomical Society

Image credit: Shutterstock License

