Super Earths Could Be Habitable for 80 Billion Years (The Galaxy Report)

Today’s stories range from Pentagon creates Anomaly Resolution Office to Enceladus’s oceans may be the right saltiness to sustain life to LHCb Ramps Up the Search for Dark Photons, and much more.

Super-Earths could retain habitable conditions for 80 billion years. The finding provides a boost in the search for extraterrestrial life, reports Interesting Engineering. That’s because massive Super-Earth planets can retain their atmosphere and water for tens of billions of years, according to a new study, reports Interesting Engineering. As a point of comparison, the entire universe is thought to be 13.7 billion years old.

How Taking Pictures of ‘Nothing’ Changed Astronomy. Deep-field images of “empty” regions of the sky from Webb and other space telescopes are revealing more of the universe than we ever thought possible, reports Fabio Pacucci for Scientific American.

Largest chemical map of the Milky Way unveiled. The European Space Agency’s (ESA) Gaia mission has released a new treasure trove of data about our home galaxy, including stellar DNA, asymmetric motions, strange ‘starquakes’, and other fascinating insights, reports University of Cambridge.

Enceladus’s oceans may be the right saltiness to sustain life –The geometry of the icy shell around Saturn’s moon Enceladus suggests that the ocean beneath is a little less salty than Earth’s oceans and could potentially sustain life, reports New Scientist.

Astronomers develop novel way to ‘see’ the first stars through the fog of the early Universe, reports the University of Cambridge. “The researchers, led by the University of Cambridge, have developed a methodology that will allow them to observe and study the first stars through the clouds of hydrogen that filled the Universe about 378,000 years after the Big Bang.”

Mystery, Discovery and Surprise in the Oceans--Bizarre sea creatures, a new view of the ocean, the race to the moon, and more, reports Scientific American.

LHCb Ramps Up the Search for Dark Photons, reports Katrina Miller for Symmetry. “It’s got to be there because of the way that galaxies dance, but we just don’t have a particle to explain it.”

JWST has found the oldest galaxy we have ever seen in the universe. Discoveries from the James Webb Space Telescope are pouring in, with an analysis of the latest data revealing a galaxy that dates back to just 300 million years after the big bang – the oldest we have ever seen, reports New Scientist. Image credit: Naidu et al, P. Oesch, T. Treu, GLASS-JWST, NASA/CSA/ESA/STSc

Read NASA’s Internal Discussions of UFOs in Newly Released Documents. A FOIA request revealed internal NASA emails about UAPs/UFOs, including an invite to an event called, “Extreme Acceleration by UAPs” reports Becky Ferreira for Vice Science.

Pentagon renames UFO office, expands mission to include ‘transmedium’ objects, reports Defense News. “After only eight months of existence, the Pentagon’s office tasked with investigating and tracking UFOs — or unidentified aerial phenomena — will look beyond the stars for objects of interest. Formerly known as the Airborne Object Identification and Management Group, the office will now be known as the All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office, or AARO.

The Only Way to Beat the Speed of Light, reports Ethan Siegel for Big Think. “There’s a speed limit to the Universe: the speed of light in a vacuum. Want to beat the speed of light? Try going through a medium!”

Black hole debunkers discover a sleeping giant –Researchers may have located a supernovaless black hole in the Large Magellanic Cloud, reports Astronomy. “Researchers suspect that billions of stellar-mass black holes reside in our Local Group of galaxies — 100 are estimated to be in the Milky Way alone — a far greater amount than the number of currently known black holes. If most of those stellar-mass black holes are X-ray quiet, meaning they don’t have an accretion disk emitting light, they would be incredibly difficult to spot. ”

A New Map Is Out That Could Change The Way We Look At The Night Sky Forever, reports Forbes.

“The Laboratory Hypothesis’–Why Haven’t Aliens Made Contact Yet, And Are We Being Watched? –If this theory is correct, we will probably never make contact at all, reports IFL Science.

How Hot is Too Hot for the Human Body? –A study of healthy volunteers found that the combination of heat and humidity gets dangerous faster than many people realize, reports Scientific American.

What happens if the planet gets too hot for animals to survive? reports Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists. In 2021, as the Pacific Northwest sweltered under a heat dome, more than 650,000 farm animals perished in British Columbia alone. And in 2015, a deadly heat wave in India killed more than 17 million chickens.

Now Nasa’s Shown Us the Universe’s Beginning, Want to Read About How It Ends? –Have those Webb Telescope images whetted your appetite? If so, Olaf Stapledon’s 1939 novel ‘Star Maker’ is the forgotten sci-fi classic for you, reports Esquire.

Time isn’t simply just another dimension, reports Big Think. “According to Einstein’s General Relativity, matter and energy curve the fabric of spacetime, and that curved spacetime determines the motion of matter and energy. But while spacetime itself is four dimensional, it can be decomposed into three spatial dimensions and one time dimension. Even though we understand the mathematics governing them magnificently, time has some fundamental differences from every other dimension; here’s what everyone should know.”

Stunning JWST image turns dust in a distant galaxy into a purple swirl –-A beautiful image of the spiral galaxy NGC 628, produced using data from the James Webb Space Telescope, may provide insights into how dust behaves in space, reports New Scientist

A speedy asteroid suddenly appeared and flew past Earth in just 30 minutes. Astronomers now know its orbit for the next 100 years, reports Interesting Engineering. “According to the estimates of the Center for Near Earth Object Studies (CNEOS), there are nearly 30,000 asteroids that are known to us, while any such object that is wider than 460 feet (140 m) across is considered a potentially hazardous object (PHO).”

A new groundwater discovery is a 1.2-billion-year-old ‘Pandora’s Box’, reports Interesting Engineering. “The new discovery could allow us to better understand how hydrogen and helium are produced deep within the Earth, and it could also provide clues as to how life survives in some of the Earth’s deepest, darkest recesses.”

