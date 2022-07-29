Life is the Universe Developing a Memory to A New Theory of Time (The Galaxy Report)

Today’s stories from Beyond range from Physicists Have Simulated the Primordial Quantum Structure of Our Universe to Mysterious Light may come from the Largest Molecules Found in Space to NASA Is Planning to Find Aliens Using Spacetime Warped Around the Sun, and much more.

I’m a chemist, and I’m building a universal robot to make life and find aliens, reports Lee Cronin for Big Think. “The emergence of life in the universe is as certain as the emergence of matter, gravity, and the stars. Life is the universe developing a memory, and our chemical detection system could find it. This is the first step toward solving the mystery of how life emerged from inorganic matter.”

Galactic remnant of the universe’s ‘dark ages’ is rotating, reports Physics World. “Crucial new insights into the evolution of newly formed galaxies and could provide useful guidance for upcoming observations with the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST).”

Don’t Fear China’s Falling Rocket—Fear the Future It Foretells--Long considered trivial, the effects of rocket launches and reentering space debris on global warming and ozone loss could soon become too large to ignore, reports Leonard David and Lee Billings for Scientific American.

Physicists Have Simulated The Primordial Quantum Structure of Our Universe, reports Mike McCrae for Science Alert. “This map of the Universe was preordained, laid out in the tiniest of shivers of quantum physics moments after the Big Bang launched into an expansion of space and time some 13.8 billion years ago. Yet exactly what those fluctuations were, and how they set in motion the physics that would see atoms pool into the massive cosmic structures we see today is still far from clear.”

Conversations with James Lovelock, the scientist at the end of the world. “Interviewing Jim for a biography revealed there was far more to him – and his influence on the modern world – than almost anyone realizes,” reports Jon Watts for The Guardian.

NASA Is Planning to Find Aliens Using Spacetime Warped Around the Sun--A solar gravitational lens (SLG) mission “offers capabilities that are unmatched” for detecting extraterrestrial life, according to a study, reports Vice Science. “An SGL mission could zoom in to see surface features of exoplanets, on scales of just tens of miles, which could provide smoking-gun evidence of extraterrestrial life.”

The ‘Science’ behind UFOs and NOPE. Heavy emphasis on unidentified, reports Cassidy Ward for SyFy in this blockbuster movie review.

Time is the increase of order, not disorder–Towards a new arrow of time, reports Julian Barbour, an Independent theoretical physicist working on the foundations of dynamics and quantum gravity for iAi News. “If we reject Newton’s faulty assumptions about the existence of absolute space and time, Newtonian dynamics can be shown to provide a very different arrow of time. Its direction, according to this theory, is given by the increase in the complexity and order of a system of particles, exactly the opposite of what the received view about time suggests.”

God, Dark Matter and Falling Cats: A Conversation with 2022 Templeton Prize Winner Frank Wilczek–The physics Nobelist and author has not exactly found religion—but that doesn’t mean he’s stopped looking, reports Scientific American.

Four revelations from the Webb telescope about distant galaxies--Astronomers are rapidly analyzing spectacular snapshots of the faraway Universe, reports Nature.

GLASS-z13 may be THE most distant galaxy ever seen, says Bad Astronomy’s Phil Plait –“Looking through a batch of early-release images from JWST, astronomers have found a handful of galaxies that may be among the most distant ever seen, including one, called GLASS-z13, that may be THE most distant galaxy ever seen. If true, the light we see left the galaxy just 300 – 400 million years after the Big Bang itself!”

A new law is putting astronomy back in the hands of Native Hawaiians, reports Popular Science. “It’s a huge first step in Native Hawaiians’ fight to regain stewardship of Mauna Kea, the planned site for the Thirty Meter Telescope.”

Mysterious light may come from the largest molecules found in space. The wavelengths of light emitted by large molecules called fullerene-metal complexes in the lab match up with unexplained infrared signals from space, reports New Scientist.

Indian scientists crack giant puzzle behind dwarf galaxies. Giant galaxies are surrounded by tens of dwarf galaxies — irregular in shape, often forming stars reports the Deccan Herald.

A Star, 20 Times Hotter Than The Sun, Might Hit The Milky Way Galaxy Soon–It is located 440 light-years from Earth in the equatorial constellation of Ophiuchus, reports Outlook India.

The Coziest Spot on the Moon —A shadowy cave at the bottom of a lunar pit might not sound like a nice spot, but it’s more comfortable than the surface, reports The Atlantic.

Curated by The Daily Galaxy Editorial Staff

