Einstein, Black Holes and the Fate of Relativity (The Galaxy Report)

Today’s stories range from Black holes may die differently than we thought to Have we been measuring gravity wrong this whole time? and much more.

Red smudge seen by JWST could unlock chemistry of the early universe–A galaxy caught in the distant background of the James Webb Space Telescope’s first “deep field” image could help astronomers understand the chemistry of the early universe, reports New Scientist.

The New History of the Milky Way. Over the past two years, astronomers have rewritten the story of our galaxy., reports Charlie Wood for Quanta.com. “hen the Khoisan hunter-gatherers of sub-Saharan Africa gazed upon the meandering trail of stars and dust that split the night sky, they saw the embers of a campfire. Polynesian sailors perceived a cloud-eating shark. The ancient Greeks saw a stream of milk, gala, which would eventually give rise to the modern term “galaxy.”

NASA develops swarm of swimming robots to “look for signs of alien life” in space, reports Dazeen. “Researchers from space agency NASA are building a swarm of mobile phone-sized robots to swim through oceans on moons in space in search of extraterrestrial life. The project called Sensing With Independent Micro-Swimmers (SWIM) could form part of NASA’s 2024 mission to explore Jupiter’s moon Europa. Sspecially developed chemical sensors to detect signs of life, would “flock” together to swim through oceans on the moon.

Vatican astronomer: Webb telescope images ‘beyond a dream’ –The Director of the Vatican Observatory, Br Guy Consolmagno SJ, describes the new photos from the James Webb telescope as “jaw droppingly exciting,” images that offer “a tantalizing glimpse of what we’ll be able to learn about the universe with this telescope in the future,” reports Vatican News.

Odds of Life on Newfound Earth-Size Planet ‘100 Percent,’ Astronomer says, reports Space.com. “If confirmed, the exoplanet, named Gliese 581g, would be the first Earth-like world found residing in a star’s habitable zone a region where a planet’s temperature could sustain liquid water on its surface.”

First dormant black hole found outside the Milky Way –VFTS243 has a mass nine times that of the Sun’s and is in a binary system with a companion star, reports The Guardian. “The researchers had been looking for black hole binary systems for more than two years before finding what has become known as VFTS243.”

Black holes could challenge Relativity–Einstein, Black Holes and the Fate of Relativity, reports iAi. “So far, new experiments, including the recent visualization of the black hole at the center of our galaxy by the Event Horizon Telescope, seem to confirm the theory. For some, this means the truth of Relativity is increasingly beyond doubt. But at the same time, these experiments open up new ways of challenging, and potentially falsifying Einstein’s theory.

Black holes may die differently than we thought, reports Paul Sutter for Space.com. Now, new research motivated by string theory suggests possible, and equally strange, fates for evaporating black holes: a remnant nugget that we could, in principle, access, or a singularity not shrouded by an event horizon.

The Pseudo-Satellite That Could Destroy Starlink –Airbus’s Zephyr might be cheaper and more environmentally friendly than Musk’s next-gen internet, reports Medium.

Have we been measuring gravity wrong this whole time? asks PopSci. A Swiss experiment using vibrations and vacuum chambers could help firm up the gravitational constant. “We know that gravity acts the same whether an object is as light as a feather or as heavy as a stone,, but otherwise, scientists don’t have a precise answer to that question, despite studying gravity in the cosmos for centuries.”

Now is the best time to see Pluto, our beloved dwarf planet–Track down a telescope and pray for dark skies, as a chance to see Pluto is coming up, says Abigail Beall, for New Scientist.

Now Even NASA Wants to Talk About UFOs –The world’s top space agency has decided to lean into the discussion, reports Marina Koren for The Atlantic. “UFOs? After years of avoiding any serious discussion of such things, NASA is on it.”

