NASA: “Something Weird is Going On with the Cosmos” to Early Universe within Seconds of the Big Bang (The Galaxy Report)

Strange radio burst raises new questions, reports the National Radio Astronomy Observatory. “Astronomers have found only the second example of a highly active, repeating fast radio burst (FRB) with a compact source of weaker but persistent radio emission between bursts. The discovery raises new questions about the nature of these mysterious objects and also about their usefulness as tools for studying the nature of intergalactic space.”

Astrophysicists Create “Time Machine” Simulations To Observe the Lifecycle of Ancestor Galaxy Cities, reports Kavli Institute for the Physics and Mathematics of the Universe.

NASA says “something weird is going on” with the cosmos, reports Thom Dunn for Boing Boing. “Since the discovery of dark energy in the 90s, researchers have been able to account for the total sum of matter in the cosmos. This data, with help from the powerful Hubble Space Telescope, has helped scientists to track the expansion rate of the universe. Which is pretty cool! Except now — as this press release explains — something is off. Because their calculations have been right, until they weren’t.”

The wild years of our Milky Way galaxy –“A very long ago, our Milky Way had a truly eventful life: between about 13 and 8 billion years ago, it lived hard and fast, merging with other galaxies and consuming a lot of hydrogen to form stars. With the help of a new data set, Maosheng Xiang and Hans-Walter Rix from the Max Planck Institute for Astronomy in Heidelberg have reconstructed the turbulent teenage years of our home galaxy. To do this, the researchers had to precisely determine the ages of 250,000 Milky Way stars.”

Alien life breakthrough: NASA head confirms belief that ‘extraterrestrials are out there.‘ Bill Nelson the chief of NASA, has confirmed that he believes there is alien life somewhere in the Universe. “The longer answer is to look how big the universe is.”

Detecting new particles around black holes with gravitational waves, reports the University of Amsterdam. “Clouds of ultralight particles can form around rotating black holes. A team of physicists from the University of Amsterdam and Harvard University now show that these clouds would leave a characteristic imprint on the gravitational waves emitted by binary black holes.”

Astronomers will train James Webb Telescope’s high-precision spectrographs on two intriguing rocky exoplanets, reports the Space Telescope Science Institute. “Among the investigations planned for the first year are studies of two hot exoplanets classified as “super-Earths” for their size and rocky composition: the lava-covered 55 Cancri e and the airless LHS 3844 b.”

New simulation charts how the early universe developed within seconds of the Big Bang, reports Elizabeth Howell for Space.com. The model can reproduce the intergalactic medium in the first few seconds after the Big Bang. “This new work allowed researchers to chart phenomena including dark matter, energized gas, neutral hydrogen and other cosmic ingredients that are essential to understanding the structure of our universe.”https://www.space.com/big-bang-new-simulation-intergalactic-medium

Everything we know so far about the UFO phenomena. All the secrets about UFOs you need to know, reports Interesting Engineering. “According to a 2021 research report by the Pew Research Center, slightly more than half of Americans regard UFO sightings reported by people in the military as likely evidence of intelligent life outside Earth. Around 40% of these say that military-reported UFOs are “probably” evidence of extraterrestrial life.”

Black-hole image sheds light on Milky Way mysteries. “A growing body of evidence, including observations that produced the first image of Sagittarius A*, is starting to reveal the inner workings of our Galaxy’s core,” reports Nature.com

Hubble Space Telescope captures largest near-infrared image to find universe’s rarest galaxies reports University of Toronto. “An international team of scientists today released the largest near-infrared image ever taken by NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope, enabling astronomers to map the star-forming regions of the universe and learn how the earliest, most distant galaxies originated.”

Axial Higgs mode: Elusive particle discovered in a material through tabletop experiment, reports Nature. “An interdisciplinary team led by Boston College physicists has discovered a new particle—or previously undetectable quantum excitation—known as the axial Higgs mode, a magnetic relative of the mass-defining Higgs Boson particle, the team reports in the online edition of the journal Nature.”

