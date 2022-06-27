Mystery of Gravity Could Soon Be Solved to Will Mars Samples Endanger Earth? (The Galaxy Report)

Today’s stories range from How the Higgs Boson Ruined Peter Higgs’s Life to Rogue Black Holes Might be Neither ‘Rogue’ Nor ‘Black Holes’ to The Mysterious Essence of the Fourth Dimension, and much more. The Galaxy Report brings you news of space and science that has the capacity to provide clues to the mystery of our existence and adds a much needed cosmic perspective in our Anthropocene Epoch.

Long-term Liquid Water May Exist on Planets Barely Resembling Earth–long-term liquid water does not necessarily have to occur under similar circumstances as on Earth. Researchers of the University of Bern and the University of Zurich, report in a study published in the journal Nature Astronomy, that favorable conditions might even occur for billions of years on planets that barely resemble our home planet at all.

There are more galaxies in the Universe than even Carl Sagan ever imagined –Forget billions and billions. When it comes to the number of galaxies in the Universe, both theorists’ and observers’ estimates are too low, reports Big Think. “A detailed theoretical simulation predicted far more faint, small galaxies than we’ve seen, upping the expected total to closer to 2 trillion.”

How the Higgs Boson Ruined Peter Higgs’s Life--A new biography of the physicist and the particle he predicted reveals his disdain for the spotlight, reports Scientific American. ” The particle, predicted 48 years earlier, was the missing piece in the Standard Model of particle physics. The machine built in part to find this particle, the 27-kilometer-long, circular Large Hadron Collider (LHC) at CERN near Geneva, had fulfilled its promise by showing signals of a new fundamental bit of nature that matched expectations for the Higgs.”

Rogue black holes’ might be neither ‘rogue’ nor ‘black holes’ –Millions of invisible black holes float freely around our galaxy. Now astronomers think they can spot them, reports Popular Science.

This Mysterious Spiraling Star Looks Just Like a Mini Milky Way Galaxy –Spiraling stars appear to be mini galaxies because their protomatter swirls around them, reports Popular Mechanics. “Weirdly, it appears to be a miniature, galaxy-like spiral inside our own spiral galaxy. A star like this has never been seen so close to Earth, just 26,000 light years away.”

Infinity has long baffled mathematicians – have we now figured it out? –Mathematicians have long known infinity comes in many sizes, but how do they relate to one another? The key lies in a 150-year-old mystery known as the continuum hypothesis, reports New Scientist.

5 revolutionary cosmic ideas that turned out to be wrong –No matter how beautiful, elegant, or compelling your idea is, if it disagrees with observation and experiment, it’s wrong, reports Big Think. “These 5 ideas could have revolutionized our conception of the Universe, but since evidence paves the road to reality, we’ve had to abandon them.”

Mystery of Gravity could soon be solved with help from this mind-bending new theory, reports The Debrief.

The Fourth Copernican Revolution: “Our Universe May Be One Patch of Space and Time In a Infinite Archipelago”, reports The Daily Galaxy. “Is our part of the universe a tiny and atypical fragment of a vast archipelago of universes? “By the end of this century, we should be be able to ask whether or not we live in a multiverse, and how much variety its constituent “universes” display.”

Mars looks more vivid than ever in new photos from Perseverance rover –NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover is sending back stunning images as it explores an ancient river delta in Jezero crater for signs of life, reports New Scientist.

New Maps of Milky Way Are Biggest and Best Yet--The latest data release from the European Space Agency’s Gaia mission is sparking a frenzy of exciting new astrophysics research, reports Scientific American. “Between reading press releases and posting pictures of telescope-themed cakes on Twitter, scientists began scouring DR3 for the next big discoveries in black holes, asteroids, galactic archaeology, exoplanets, and more.”

What is time? The mysterious essence of the fourth dimension –The true nature of time continues to elude us. But whether it is a fundamental part of the cosmos or an illusion made in our minds has profound implications for our understanding of the universe, reports New Scientist.

Contemplating the mysteries of the fourth dimension is time well spent –From what it is and why it only goes one way to how we perceive its passage and whether we could live without it, a journey exploring the many outstanding questions about time is always worth taking, reports New Scientist.

Ancient microbes may help us find extraterrestrial life forms, reports Jules Bernstein, University of California – Riverside. “Using light-capturing proteins in living microbes, scientists have reconstructed what life was like for some of Earth’s earliest organisms. These efforts could help us recognize signs of life on other planets, whose atmospheres may more closely resemble our pre-oxygen planet.”

Hubble Sees Sparkling Globular Cluster in Milky Way’s Bulge, reports SciNews. The NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope has produced a spectacularly detailed image of the Galactic bulge globular cluster NGC 6569.

Controversy Grows Over Whether Mars Samples Endanger Earth–Planetary scientists are eager to bring Red Planet rocks, soil and even air to Earth, but critics fear the risk of contaminating our world’s biosphere, reports Scientific American.

NASA’s Return to the Moon Starts With Launching a 55-Pound CubeSat –NASA has grandiose plans for sending astronauts back to the moon. Those start with a microwave-size private spacecraft about to lift off, reports New York Times Science.

“Information Can Escape a Black Hole Both On the Outside and Possibly to Another Universe” (Stephen Hawking’s Paradox), reports The Daily Galaxy. “It has been said that Newton gave us answers; Stephen Hawking gave us questions. A trio of physicists appear one step closer to resolving the black-hole information paradox, one of the most intriguing physics mysteries of our time.”

The Planet Nine Mystery Could Be Solved Sooner than You Think. Is it a planet, a black hole, or a group of planets? One astronomer has an ambitious idea to find out.,reports Inverse.com.

This newfound fast radio burst challenges what astronomers know about the powerful astronomical phenomena, reports Space.com. What can astronomers learn from this fast radio burst?

Tiny Mummy’s ‘Alien’ Appearance Finally Explained –Researchers hope their new research will settle debate over the origins of Ata, a naturally mummified infant found in the Chilean desert, reports National Geographic.

How Did Consciousness Evolve? An Illustrated Guide. Two leading voices in evolutionary consciousness science explore the subject through words and images, reports MIT. “What is consciousness, and who (or what) is conscious — humans, nonhumans, nonliving beings? Which varieties of consciousness do we recognize? In their book “Picturing the Mind,” Simona Ginsburg and Eva Jablonka, two leading voices in evolutionary consciousness science, pursue these and other questions through a series of “vistas”.

Could aliens teach us science?–Daniel and Jorge Explain the Universe–Listen on Apple Podcasts . Daniel talks to Sam Kimpton-Nye about whether aliens do science the same way we do.

Tripping Through the Universes--A new cosmic kung fu film explores the meaning of existence in alternate realities, reports Dennis Overbye for New York Times Science. “A short century ago, astronomers could barely comprehend the notion of one universe. Now, that idea is not big enough to fill the dreams of theorists. There are as many possible universes as a mind can concoct, spun out of imagination, despair, hope, heroic mathematical extrapolation and that ol’ what-if spirit to answer questions that most of us didn’t know we had.”

Could Real Planets Be Like Sci-Fi Ones? Could some of the odd planets known to science fiction exist in the actual universe, given its laws? How about Tatooine from Star Wars which orbits “two scorching suns”?

NASA Pauses Psyche, a Mission to a Metal-Rich Asteroid –Delays in setting up the spacecraft’s navigation software mean the mission may not reach the asteroid until 2029 or 2030, rather than 2026, reports New York Times Science.

