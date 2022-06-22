What the First Two Pictures of Black Holes Tell Us to What If Aliens We are Looking for are AI? (The Galaxy Report)

Today’s stories range from The James Webb is About to Take Us to the “Edge of Time” to 4 Signs of Alien Tech That Could Lead Us to Extraterrestrial Life, and much more. “The Galaxy Report” brings you news of space and science that has the capacity to provide clues to the mystery of our existence and adds a much needed cosmic perspective in our current Anthropocene Epoch.

A blueprint for life forms on Mars? reports McGill University. “if you want to learn more about the kinds of life forms that could once have existed—or may still exist—on Mars, the Arctic’s Lost Hammer Springs is a good place to look. After much searching under extremely difficult conditions, McGill University researchers have found microbes that have never been identified before. Moreover, by using state-of-the-art genomic techniques, they have gained insight into their metabolisms.”

What if the aliens we are looking for are AI?, asks Richard Hollingham for The BBC Future. “or more than a century we have been broadcasting our presence to the cosmos. This year, the faintest signals from the world’s first major televised event – the Nazi-hosted 1936 Olympics – will have passed several potentially habitable planets. The first season of Game of Thrones has already reached the nearest star beyond our Solar System. So why hasn’t ET called us back?”

In a Parallel Universe, Another You. As they probe the secrets of the cosmos, scientists question whether our reality is but one in a multiverse, reports physicist Michio Kaku for The New York Times. “Today, many of the world’s top physicists are embarking on this cosmic quest, whose far-reaching reverberations span our understanding of reality and the meaning of existence. It would be the crowning achievement of thousands of years of scientific investigation, since ancient civilizations also wondered how the universe was created and what it is made of.”

These 4 signs of alien technology could lead us to extraterrestrial life, reports Marcus Chown for BBC Science Focus. Pioneering scientists think we should start looking for extraterrestrials in a whole new way: by seeking out alien technology.

Betelgeuse ‘Great Dimming’ Mystery Solved by Satellite Photobomb–Images from Japan’s Himawari-8 spacecraft shed light on the red supergiant star’s remarkable fading, reports Scientific American.

Something Strange is Impacting the Atmosphere of Venus: Is it Life?, asks The Daily Galaxy. “Researchers from the University of Cambridge have concluded: “If life was responsible for the sulphur (SO2) levels we see on Venus, it would break everything we know about Venus’s atmospheric chemistry.”

Water-rich exoplanets and icy Moons like Jupiter’s Europa and Saturn’s Enceladus are potential targets for astrobiologists looking for signs of life elsewhere in the cosmos, reports Yahoo News. But until recently it was assumed that for many water-rich exoplanets larger than Earth but smaller than Neptune, ice forming deep in the planet would keep important minerals in their rocky core from water closer to the surface.

How Does NASA Get Back to the Moon? Practice, Practice, Practice, reports The New York Times. The agency mostly completed a dress rehearsal of the fueling and countdown of its rocket, a crucial step before it can launch an uncrewed capsule around the moon.

Ancient meteorite upends our ideas of how Mars formed--Meteorite analysis hints that early Mars got important volatile elements like hydrogen and oxygen from meteorite collisions rather than a cloud of gases, reports New Scientist.

The gaming tech that may help find alien life, reports The BBC Future. “An iconic Australian telescope has begun a major new search for ET – using some everyday tech to help locate signals.”

Astronomer Feryal Özel on what the first two pictures of black holes tell us. Feryal Özel is one of the pioneers of black hole photography. With two pictures in the album, she explains what we have learned about these gravitational monsters – and what comes next.

James Webb is about to take us to the “edge of time”. Here’s why that’s even cooler than it sounds, reports Dr Katie Mack for BBC Science Focus. NASA’s newly launched space telescope is a spectacular upgrade, allowing us to see deeper into the past than ever before.

Will we ever unite physics? Clocks in superposition could offer clues –Physicists have long sought to marry general relativity and quantum mechanics – now some reckon experiments that probe the way each theory treats time could finally make it happen.

