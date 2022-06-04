Dark First Stars to Did Alien Technology Create Our Universe? (The Galaxy Report)

Today’s stories range from The Many Worlds of the Multiverse to An Invisible Mirror World Might Be Making Our Universe Expand to Aliens Created Our Universe in a Lab, and much more.

An Unstoppable Monster in the Early Universe–“Astronomers obtained the most detailed anatomy chart of a monster galaxy located 12.4 billion light-years away. Using the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA), the team revealed that the molecular clouds in the galaxy are highly unstable, which leads to runaway star formation. Monster galaxies are thought to be the ancestors of the huge elliptical galaxies in today’s Universe; therefore, these findings pave the way to understand the formation and evolution of such galaxies.”

The Many Worlds of the Multiverse –“In less than a billionth of a trillionth of a trillionth of a second, space-time doubled more than 60 times from a subatomic speck to a volume many times larger than the observable universe.”

NASA’s Psyche Gets Huge Solar Arrays for Trip to Metal-Rich Asteroid, reports NASA JPL. “Psyche mission is almost ready for its moment in the Sun – a 1.5-billion-mile (2.4-billion-kilometer) solar-powered journey to a mysterious, metal-rich asteroid of the same name.”

An Invisible Mirror World Might Be Making Our Universe Expand, Scientists Say –A twin universe could be exerting its gravity on ours, messing up our cosmic calculations, reports Popular Mechanics.

Zinc vital to evolution of complex life in polar oceans, reports the University of East Anglia. “The study reveals the vital role of the trace metal zinc, without which these oceans would be deprived of life more biologically complex than bacteria. Diverse algae would have not colonized polar oceans, and without algae, marine biodiversity would be much depleted because algae are the base of the marine food web.”

Dark Stars: The First Stars in the Universe Could Have Been Powered by Annihilating Dark Matter–“In the early days of the cosmos there may have been pockets of dark matter with high enough density that they provided a source of heat for newly forming stars.”

Aliens Created Our Universe in a Lab, suggests Harvard astrophysicist Avi Loeb. “Since our universe has a flat geometry with a zero net energy, an advanced civilization could have developed a technology that created a baby universe out of nothing through quantum tunneling,” Loeb writes in an op-ed published by Scientific American last year.

Earth Has Been Many Planets, reports Max Moe for The Daily Galaxy –““There have been many planet Earths” says astrophysicist Adam Frank who talks about climate change from an astrobiological lens. Frank’s observation mirrors author Peter Brannen’s lens in that if 100 million years of Earth’s geological history, a span almost 10 times as long as all of recorded human history, can easily wear the Himalayas flat, what chance will San Francisco or New York have of surviving a new geological epoch of our own making: the Anthropocene.”

There Could Be 42,777 Intelligent Alien Civilizations In Our Galaxy Say Scientists, reports Forbes. “A new study estimates the number of possible CETIs—communicating extraterrestrial intelligent civilizations—within our Milky Way galaxy. It also looks at how probable it is that one of them could contact us and when.

The Birth and Death of the Universe May Hinge on Black Holes –If the universe is expanding, that might also mean it will one day contract. One theory suggests we’re caught in a never-ending cycle of these “cosmological bounces.”

NASA’s Perseverance Studies the Wild Winds of Jezero Crater, reports NASA/JPL. “During its first couple hundred days in Jezero Crater, NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover saw some of the most intense dust activity ever witnessed by a mission sent to the Red Planet’s surface. Not only did the rover detect hundreds of dust-bearing whirlwinds called dust devils, Perseverance captured the first video ever recorded of wind gusts lifting a massive Martian dust cloud.”

The many stars across the universe may be very different than the stars of our own Milky Way galaxy, being much heavier, according to a new study. The findings, published in the peer-reviewed academic periodical The Astrophysical Journal, is a major shift in our understanding of the greater cosmos and has upended previous assumptions about the wider universe.

Elon Musk’s Plan to Send a Million Colonists to Mars by 2050 Is Pure Delusion–There’s more to settling the Red Planet than just packing a whole lotta people into plus-sized rockets, reports George Dvorsky for Gizmodo.

“Mars Will Kill You” –NASA’s Curiosity Rover is Making Mars Radiation-Blasted Landscape Safe for Human Exploration, reports The Daily Galaxy. “Granted, walking around on Mars would be a life-changing, amazing, profound experience. But visiting as a proof of technology or to expand the frontier of human possibility is very different from living there. It is not in the realm of hospitable to humans. Mars will kill you.”

