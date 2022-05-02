“What Could It Be?” Event-Horizon Telescope Astronomers Set to Announce Major Discovery About the Center of Our Milky Way Galaxy

Astronomers responsible for producing the first-ever image of a black hole in 2019 are about to make an announcement about something at the center of The Milky Way on May 12. Could it be an image of Sagittarius A* our galaxy’s supermassive black hole or the detection of an ancient cosmic string from the dawn of the Cosmos?

The results being presented are from the Event Horizon Telescope (EHT) project, which was responsible for producing the first-ever image of a black hole in 2019.

Our guess is an image of the Milky Way’s supermassive black hole, Sagittarius A* (Sgr A*)– an image sure to equal the famous “Earthrise” photo taken by Apollo 8 astronaut Bill Anders in December 1968. The obvious target for the Event Horizon Telescope (EHT), the team hopes to get imagery of our supermassive black hole soon, said Shep Doeleman, Director, Event Horizon Telescope, following the first ever image of Galaxy M87’s gargantuan black hole (above).

Who: National Science Foundations’ Chief Operating Officer Karen Marrongelle will deliver opening remarks. A panel of Event Horizon Telescope, or EHT, researchers will present their findings and answer questions from the media:

Katherine (Katie) L. Bouman, Assistant Professor of Computing and Mathematical Sciences, Electrical Engineering and Astronomy at Caltech

Vincent Fish, Research Scientist at MIT Haystack Observatory

Michael Johnson, Astrophysicist at Center for Astrophysics | Harvard & Smithsonian

Feryal Özel, Professor of Astronomy and Physics at University of Arizona

What: Press conference on groundbreaking result from the Event Horizon Telescope.

When: Thursday, May 12, 2022, 9 a.m. EDT.

