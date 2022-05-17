NASA Probing How Life Began on Earth to Alpha Centauri a Billion Years Older than Our Solar System (The Galaxy Report)

Today’s stories range from Largest Molecule yet Spotted in a Planet-forming Disc to

Astronomers Discover Mysterious Circular Ring of Intergalactic Origin, and much more. The Galaxy Report” brings you news of space and science that has the capacity to provide clues to the mystery of our existence and adds a much needed cosmic perspective in our current Anthropocene Epoch.



NASA Announces New Collaboration Probing How Life Evolved From Single-Cells On Earth, reports Forbes. “A worldwide network of astrobiologists, scientists who study the origins and evolution of life in the universe, will be brought together to research how life evolved on the early Earth from single-celled organisms, like bacteria, to complex organisms.”

Astronomers Discover Mysterious Circular Ring – Likely of Intergalactic Origin, reports SciTechDaily–“Western Sydney University researchers, together with an international team of experts, have discovered a mysterious circular ring near our neighboring galaxy that could be the first known case of an intergalactic Supernova Remnant – remains of an exploded star that could be up to 7,000 years old.”

Black Hole Image Reveals the Beast Inside the Milky Way’s Heart –In 2019, the Event Horizon Telescope released a historic image of a supermassive black hole in another galaxy. The follow-up — an image of Sagittarius A* — shows it shimmering at the center of our own, reports Quanta.com

Largest Molecule yet Spotted in a Planet-forming Disc, reports The ESO in the Youtube Video below.

Here’s the Largest 3D Map of the Universe, Has 7.5 Million Galaxies in It–Starting late last decade, the Mayall 4-meter telescope at Kitt Peak National Observatory in Arizona began running something called the Dark Energy Spectroscopic Instrument. DESI for short, it is tasked with creating a gigantic map of the Universe.

Alpha Centauri Star System: Life On Its Earth-like Planets Have Had About a Billion Years Longer to Evolve, reports The Daily Galaxy. “A billion years ago, our ancestors were amoeba-like creatures fond of engulfing paramecium-like creatures.”

Beyond the EHT –“Big-Screen Black Holes”, reports The Daily Galaxy. “In space, you can make observations of a supermassive black hole at higher radio frequencies, because the frequencies from Earth are filtered out by the atmosphere. The distances between the telescopes in space are also larger. “This allows us to take a big step forward. We would be able to take images with a resolution more than five times what is possible with the EHT,” said said Freek Roelofs, at Radboud University about the advantages of using space satellites instead of permanent radio telescopes on Earth, as with the Event Horizon Telescope (EHT).”

“Peering Into the Unknown” –Theoretical Physicist Takes You Inside EHT’s Epic M87 Black Hole Image reports The Daily Galaxy. “

Pairs of giant planets may make their star systems ultra-habitable–Simulations of more than 140,000 possible planetary systems show that pairs of giant planets like Jupiter and Saturn may make their star systems more hospitable to habitable Earth-like worlds, reports New Scientist.

“Simultaneously Beautiful and Terrifying” –First Image of Milky Way’s Supermassive Black Hole, reports Maxell Moe for The Daily Galaxy with thoughts on its significance from leading astronomers and scientists.

Aliens could say hello by arranging planets in prime number pattern –A sufficiently advanced alien civilization would be able to arrange the orbits of the planets in its star system in a pattern that could never form naturally, signaling its existence to others, reports New Scientist.

Historic Congressional Hearing on UFOs Is Live: Watch Now –This should be fascinating, reports CNET

God, Dark Matter and Falling Cats: A Conversation with 2022 Templeton Prize Winner Frank Wilczek. The physics Nobelist and author has not exactly found religion—but that doesn’t mean he’s stopped looking, reports Zeeya Merali for Scientific American.

Black hole science enters its golden age –The idea of black holes has been around for over 200 years. Today, we’re seeing them in previously unimaginable ways, reports Big Think. “Today, we detect their electromagnetic emissions, the gravitational waves from their mergers, and even see their event horizons directly. Welcome to the golden age.”

Curated by The Daily Galaxy Editorial Staff