Did the Milky Way Lose Its Original Black Hole to Will the James Webb Space Telescope Reveal Another Earth? (The Galaxy Report)

Today’s stories range from What could we realistically do to stop an alien invasion to Are we looking for extraterrestrial intelligence all wrong, and much more. “The Galaxy Report” brings you news of space and science that has the capacity to provide clues to the mystery of our existence and adds a much needed cosmic perspective in our current Anthropocene Epoch.

What could we realistically do to stop an alien invasion? Assuming we even have a chance, asks Interesting Engineering. “A civilization reading one of our messages could be billions of years ahead of us. If so, they will be vastly more powerful, and may not see us as any more valuable than we see bacteria,” said Stephen Hawking..

Will the James Webb Space Telescope Reveal Another Earth?–The space telescope is one of the most ambitious scientific projects ever undertaken. Marcia Rieke and Nikole Lewis, two of the scientists leading JWST investigations, talk to Steven Strogatz about how it may transform our understanding of the universe, reports Quanta.com

How to unlock the secrets of the universe, reports The Economist podcast on science and technology. This week, in the first of two episodes, we look at what an upgraded Large Hadron Collider might reveal about the fundamental building blocks of the universe.

Do We Exist in a Chaotic Universe? asks Space.com Find out with All About Space magazine. “For this cover feature, All About Space dives into chaos theory and explores how it affects everything around us from traffic jams and stock markets to star formation and the death of planets.”

Hubble Reaches New Milestone in Mystery of Universe’s Expansion Rate –Completing a nearly 30-year marathon, NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope has calibrated more than 40 “milepost markers” of space and time to help scientists precisely measure the expansion rate of the universe – a quest with a plot twist. Astronomers are at a loss for an explanation of the disconnect between the expansion rate of the local universe versus the primeval universe, but the answer might involve additional physics of the universe.

Are we looking for extraterrestrial intelligence all wrong? –A shift is happening in astronomy, in which scientists are looking more seriously for alien technology signals, reports Salon.com –“I think we are seeing a shift,” said Jason Wright, a professor of astronomy and astrophysics at Penn State University. “I think NASA has shown a real willingness to bring technosignatures in as part of astrobiology and the search for life in the universe.”

‘The dawn of a new era in astronomy–“Hours after unveiling the first image of the black hole at the center of the Milky Way, scientists from the Harvard-led team discussed its significance in an online panel. “In this new era, scientists could prove — or disprove — Einstein’s long-held theories of gravity and relativity, find Earth 2.0, or discover a wormhole to another universe.”

Did the Milky Way Lose its black hole? –-At four million solar masses, the Milky Way’s supermassive black hole is quite small for a galaxy its size. Did we lose the original?

Key lawmakers warned at a House hearing on Tuesday that unidentified aerial phenomena — popularly known as UFOs — must be investigated and taken seriously as a potential threat to national security, reports CNN. Democratic Rep. André Carson of Indiana, the chairman of the panel holding the hearing, warned in his opening remarks, “Unidentified Aerial Phenomena are a potential national security threat. And they need to be treated that way. UAPs are unexplained, it’s true. But they are real. They need to be investigated. And any threats they pose need to be mitigated,” he said.

45 Years Later Scientists Hone in on a Mysterious Signal’s Origin. A new study finds a few possible sources for the Wow! Signal, detected in 1977, reports Inverse.

