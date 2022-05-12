Live from the Center of Our Galaxy! First Image of Milky Way’s Supermassive Black Hole (VIDEO)

Breaking news: as we predicted, astronomers captured the first image of Sagittarius A* (Sgr A*), the black hole at the center of our Milky Way galaxy using the powerful plane- wide Event Horizon Telescope. The image, shown above, was released in six simultaneous news conferences in Washington, D.C., and around the globe.
The video of the press conference celebrating the discovery is shown below…
