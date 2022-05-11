Ancient Philosophers On Alien Life to Ukrainians Log On (Planet Earth Report)

Today’s stories range from Spurred by the Pentagon Congress Will Hold Public Hearings on UFOs for the First Time in Decades to Large Hadron Collider revamp could revolutionize physics, and much more. The Planet Earth Report provides descriptive links to headline news by leading science journalists about the extraordinary discoveries, technology, people, and events changing our knowledge of Planet Earth and the future of the human species.

For the First Time in Decades, Congress Will Hold Public Hearings on UFOs –The hearing comes after the Pentagon report on unidentified aerial phenomena was released last June, reports Passant Rabie for Gizmodo.

Einstein’s beef with quantum physics, explained--Our world would be impossible without quantum mechanics — but we still don’t have a narrative of how it works, reports Big Think.

RNA Molecules Evolve Into a Tiny Ecosystem –“At the dawn of life, simple networks of molecules somehow started to evolve, diversify and become more complex. Researchers have now found clues to how this might have happened by watching RNA molecules evolve in a test tube,” reports Quanta.

NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope is almost ready for science. Here’s what’s next, reports Elizabeth Howell for Space.com. The first science work for the $10 billion telescope should start in the early summer.

Powerful ‘Machine Scientists’ Distill the Laws of Physics From Raw Data, reports Quanta. Researchers say we’re on the cusp of “GoPro physics,” where a camera can point at an event and an algorithm can identify the underlying physics equation.

SpaceX Starlink Internet Has 150,000 Daily Users in Ukraine, reports Sean Keane for CNET –“SpaceX’s Starlink satellite internet has been vital for Ukrainians who’ve remained in the Eastern European country during the Russian invasion, a top Ukrainian official said in a tweet. The service from Elon Musk’s rocket company has roughly 150,000 daily users in Ukraine, according to vice prime minister Mykhailo Fedorov.”

Another Species of Hominin May Still Be Alive –-Do members of Homo floresiensis still inhabit the Indonesian island where their fossils helped identify a new human species fewer than 20 years ago? asks The Scientist.

Fascia: The long-overlooked tissue that shapes your health –The connective tissue that surrounds your muscles and organs, known as fascia, has always been ignored – but new insights suggest it holds the key to tackling chronic pain and immune dysfunction, reports New Scientist.

Large hadron collider: A revamp that could revolutionize physics, reports The BB –“Deep underground amidst the Alps, scientists are barely able to contain their excitement. They whisper about discoveries that would radically alter our understanding of the Universe. I’ve been hunting for the fifth force for as long as I’ve been a particle physicist,” says Dr Sam Harper. “Maybe this is the year”.

Is There Life in the TRAPPIST-1 Star System? – “Twice as Old as Our Solar System”, reports Max Moe for THe Daily Galaxy. “Could one of the seven tightly packed planets of the TRAPPIST-1 system be the first exoplanet where the James Webb Space Telescope detects unmistakable signs of life? Life may be possible if these planets had more water initially than Earth, Venus, or Mars, said astrobiologist Andrew Lincowski at the University of Washington, about a nearby star and planetary system called TRAPPIST-1, first Discovered in 2016 some 40 light-years away.”

Group that wants to contact aliens will transmit to TRAPPIST-1 system –METI, an organization aiming to make contact with other civilizations, will send out its second message from Goonhilly Satellite Earth Station in Cornwall, UK, reports New Scientist.

Did ancient Greek philosophers believe in aliens? –Speculation about the existence of aliens goes all the way back at least to the Greek philosophers. Their arguments will sound familiar, reports Big Think.

Two-Headed Worms Tell Us Something Fascinating About Evolution, reports Scientific American. “

Emperor Penguins Could Be Extinct in Our Lifetimes –The Antarctic sea ice the penguins need has been disappearing and off-schedule. Baby birds “drown and freeze” as a result, reports Gizmodo. “The biggest reason emperor penguins can’t easily adapt to climate change comes down to sea ice. The flightless birds have been historically considered sea ice “obligate.” To breed, they depend on parts of the Southern Ocean freezing on schedule and for that ice to stick around until the Antarctic summer.”

Evolution of 1918 Flu Virus Traced from Century-Old Samples –The work reveals that the pandemic flu was likely the direct predecessor of the seasonal H1N1 flu that circulated for decades, reports The Scientist.

What Really Happened to Michael Rockefeller–A journey to the heart of New Guinea’s Asmat tribal homeland sheds new light on the mystery of the heir’s disappearance there in 1961, reports The Smithsonian.

The Deadliest Disaster at Sea Killed Thousands, Yet Its Story Is Little-Known. Why? asks The Smithsonian.In the final months of World War II, 75 years ago, German citizens and soldiers fleeing the Soviet army died when the “Wilhelm Gustloff” sank.

Curated by The Daily Galaxy editorial Staff

The Galaxy Report newsletter brings you daily news of space and science that has the capacity to provide clues to the mystery of our existence and add a much needed cosmic perspective in our current Anthropocene Epoch.

Yes, sign me up for my free subscription.