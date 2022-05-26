Scientists Want Serious Research into UFOs to Mystery of Monkeypox’s Global Spread (Planet Earth Report)

Today’s stories range from Why some scientists want serious research into UFOs to the mystery of Monkeypox’s global spread to How the revamped Large Hadron Collider will hunt for new physics, and much more. The Planet Earth Report provides descriptive links to headline news by leading science journalists about the extraordinary discoveries, technology, people, and events changing our knowledge of Planet Earth and the future of the human species.

Can science explain the beginning of the Universe? asks Big Think. “The story of the Universe is fundamentally our story, too. We want to know where it all started. Current descriptions of the origin of the Universe rest on the two pillars of 20th century physics: general relativity and quantum mechanics. There are many questions that call for intellectual humility, and the origin of the Universe is foremost among them.

Why some scientists want serious research into UFOs–“That doesn’t necessarily mean studying aliens.” reports Science News.The U.S. defense and intelligence communities are taking unidentified flying objects, officially known as unidentified aerial phenomena, seriously. And some researchers think the scientific community should too.

The Kystriksveien: Earth’s most beautiful road trip? reports The BBC. “Bucking and weaving along the rugged contours of Norway’s fractured coastline, the 670km road to the Artic is a triumph of human ingenuity and perseverance.”

A quantum computer could catch its own errors on any calculation –A set of 16 qubits has been arranged so that they may be able to run any calculation error-free — a crucial step toward making quantum computers outpace traditional ones, reports New Scientist.

The Mystery of Monkeypox’s Global Spread –Initial genomic sequencing suggests the virus hasn’t mutated to become more transmissible. So what explains its unprecedented rise across the world? asks Wired.

Elon Musk’s SpaceX plans to settle Mars before the century is out –Get ready for the first city on Mars, reports Interesting Engineering.

Our Efforts to Find Alien Life Have Gone Nowhere. This New Strategy Could Change That, reports The Daily Beast.

Largest asteroid to approach Earth in 2022 will zoom past our planet this week. “Discovered in 1989 by astronomer Eleanor Helin at the Palomar Observatory in Southern California, the asteroid is labeled “potentially hazardous” because it is an Apollo asteroid, meaning it crosses Earth’s orbit.

How the revamped Large Hadron Collider will hunt for new physics –The particle-smashing machine has fired up again — sparking fresh hope it can find unusual results, reports Nature. “We’re really starting with adrenaline up,” says Isabel Pedraza, a particle physicist at the Meritorious Autonomous University of Puebla (BUAP) in Mexico. “I’m sure we will see something in run 3,” reports Nature.

Why humans get less sleep than other primates, asks BBC Future. “The amount of time we spend awake and asleep compared to our relatives among the apes, monkeys and lemurs may have played a key role in our evolution.”

‘It seems this heat will take our lives’: Pakistan city fearful after hitting 51C -“Residents of Jacobabad say loss of trees and water facilities makes record-breaking temperatures unbearable.”

Ice at the moon’s poles might have come from ancient volcanoes –-The eruptions may have produced several transient atmospheres, reports Science News. “Two billion years of volcanic eruptions on the moon may have led to the creation of many short-lived atmospheres, which contained water vapor, a new study suggests. That vapor could have been transported through the atmosphere before settling as ice at the poles, researchers report in the May Planetary Science Journal.”

Statistical physics rejects theory of ‘two Ukraines’ , reports the American Institute of Physics.”When reading news and analyses of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, researchers in Spain perceived many conflicting messages being transmitted. The most notable one is the theory of “two Ukraines” or the existence of ideologically pro-West and pro-Russian regions.”

Curated by The Daily Galaxy Editorial Staff