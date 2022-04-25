What did Neanderthals Evolve from (Planet Earth Report)

Posted on Apr 25, 2022 in Science

Today’s stories range from What Did Neanderthals Evolve From? –Scientists search for the missing link between humans and Neanderthals to The inner life of a lobster: Do invertebrates have emotions? and much more. The Planet Earth Report provides descriptive links to headline news by leading science journalists about the extraordinary discoveries, technology, people, and events changing our knowledge of Planet Earth and the future of the human species.s.

Building The World’s Largest Animal Crossing Outside of LA –“This crossing will reconnect habitats that have been cut off from each other for three quarters of a century and it’ll do it over a highway that is constantly buzzing with cars — 300,000 pass by this spot every single day.”

The inner life of a lobster: Do invertebrates have emotions? –There is strong evidence that invertebrates are sentient beings, reports Big Think.”Do animals feel emotions? Scientists and philosophers have debated this question for decades. Some countries legally recognize that animals close to humans, such as some mammals, are sentient and can feel emotions. But only a few countries recognize the sentience of invertebrates like octopuses, lobsters, and insects. With hundreds of studies affirming the sentience of invertebrates, age-old moral and legal questions surrounding emotions and our relationship with animals are emerging into popular consciousness.

What Did Neanderthals Evolve From? –Scientists search for the missing link between humans and Neanderthals, reports Discover. “Experts thought Homo heidelbergensis was the missing link — an early human species known to be the first to build shelters — but newer research has called this theory into question.

Space need environmental protection just like Earth, xperts say–“The scientific, economic and cultural benefits of space should be considered against the damaging environmental impacts posed by an influx of space debris — roughly 60 miles above Earth’s surface — fueled by the rapid growth of so-called satellite mega-constellations. In a paper published April 22 in Nature Astronomy, the authors assert that space is an important environment to preserve on behalf of professional astronomers, amateur stargazers and Indigenous peoples.”

Why Apple Co-Founder Steve Woznizk’s Plan to Solve Space JUnk Just Might Work. “The space above Earth is full of human litter in the form of satellites and junk. The race to launch yet more satellites in the next decade may mean we are doomed to replicate the environmental mistakes we’ve made here on Earth in space.”

To Save to Save the Planet, Earth Day Must Die –Globally renowned Cambridge thought-leader Dr. Wayne Visser is a respected expert in sustainability and environmentally responsible business practices. He’d be the perfect spokesperson for Earth Day on 22 April 2022, if he weren’t so concerned with being a spokesperson for the Earth. In his new book, Thriving: The Breakthrough Movement to Regenerate Nature, Society, and the Economy, Visser explores an innovative agenda for turning our biggest international societal and environmental challenges into opportunities to thrive.

“More and more children are experiencing “eco-anxiety”: a chronic fear of environmental doom. But some are converting their panic into a force for good

How a mouse could help humans heal better. reports BBC Future. “Few mammals have the ability to regenerate a severed spinal cord and heal other severe injuries without scarring, but a diminutive rodent from Africa could hold the key to a medical revolution.

NSA’S New Hypersonic missiles designed by AI reports Medium.com –“One of the most shocking revelations of the war in Ukraine has been Russia’s liberal use of hypersonic missiles, especially as the US is lagging behind with its hypersonic weaponry designs. However, thanks to NASA and some incredible AI scientists, this may be about to change. But what are hypersonic missiles? Why are they important? And should Putin be worried,