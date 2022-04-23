Ridley Scott: Advanced Alien Life is Out There (Weekend Galaxy Insight)

Advanced Alien Life is out there and one day they’ll come for us, Alien and Prometheus director Ridley Scott said in an interview with The Guardian, The famed 79-year-old British-born director observes that science fiction isn’t dead, it’s not fiction anymore.

“It is ‘ridiculous’ to think that we are alone in the universe,” Scott says. He believes “superior beings will one day visit Earth. I believe in superior beings. I think it is certainly likely. An expert I was talking to at NASA said to me, ‘Have you ever looked in the sky at night? You mean to tell me we are it?’ That’s ridiculous. The experts have now put a number on it, having assessed what is out there. They say that there are between 100 and 200 entities that could be having a similar evolution to us right now.”

Image credit top of page: ESO Observatory, Chile