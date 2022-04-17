Quantum Physicists Create a New Universe to What Might Exist On the 5000 Discovered Alien Worlds? (The Galaxy Report)

Today’s stories range from Astronomers Spot Most Distant Galaxy Yet, 13.5 Billion Light-Years from Earth to The Physics of Consciousness to A Bizarre, Evolutionary Missing Link Uncovered in Hubble Deep Survey of Galaxies, and, and much more. “The Galaxy Report” brings you news of space and science that has the capacity to provide clues to the mystery of our existence and adds a much needed cosmic perspective in our current Anthropocene Epoch.

China’s Alternative To NASA’s $10B James Webb Telescope Is Helping Beijing Rival The US In Deep Space Exploration, reports The EurAsian Times –“The space race between the United States (US) and China is set for a new and exciting turn as the latter is geared to challenge the mammoth American telescope with its fleet of tiny satellites as they dive into deep space. China’s scientists are creating a fleet of small satellites to conduct cutting-edge astronomical investigations that were previously only possible with massive and costly space telescopes.

Princeton researchers find 10 new black hole mergers hiding in the data from LIGO and Virgo gravitational wave detectors. “an international group of astrophysicists re-examined the data and found 10 additional black hole mergers, all outside the detection threshold of the original analysis. The new mergers hint at exotic astrophysical scenarios that, for now, are only possible to study using gravitational wave astronomy.

Why is the Universe electrically neutral? –For some reason, the charges on the electron and proton are equal and opposite, and their numbers are equal, too “On all cosmic scales in the Universe, from planets to the cosmic web, it’s the gravitational force that determines the structures we get, not the electromagnetic or nuclear forces. But why is this so?” asks Ethan Siegel for Big Think.

4 Billion-Year-Old Oort-Cloud Comet 1000x Mass of the Impactor that Caused the Extinction of the Dinosaurs, reports Maxwell Moe for The Daily Galaxy –“While Comet Bernardinelli-Bernstein (C/2014 UN271) is far too small to blast a Moon out of Earth, it is big enough that it would cause a global catastrophe if it hit Earth. It probably has about 1000x the mass of the impactor that caused the extinction of the dinosaurs. But Comet BB is definitely not going to hit Earth!,” astrophysicist Gary Bernstein wrote in an email to The Daily Galaxy.

Astronomers Spot Most Distant Galaxy Yet, 13.5 Billion Light-Years from Earth –The surprisingly bright galaxy, called HD1, may contain some of the universe’s first stars, as well as a supermassive black hole reports Scientific American.

Imagine Another World. Now Imagine 5,000 More. –NASA recently announced that it had detected more than 5,000 exoplanets including Poltergeist and Phobetor, the first confirmed exoplanets ever spotted. Alexander Wolszczan and Dale Frail detected the planets orbiting a neutron star, a type of dead star, using the Arecibo telescope in Puerto Rico. The New York Times asked astronomers, actors and an astronaut to share their favorite worlds orbiting distant stars.

Einstein’s Spooky Action at a Distance Becomes even Spookier: Quantum Physicists Create a New Universe, reports The Daily Galaxy –“Albert Einstein was fond of saying that “Imagination is everything. It is the preview of life’s coming attractions.” What if our world, our universe, following Einstein’s insight, is the result of a quantum-physics experiment performed by some ancient hyper-advanced alien civilization. A civilization that, as astrophysicist Paul Davies speculates, may exist beyond matter.

How Many Aliens Are in the Milky Way? Astronomers Turn to Statistics for Answers –-The tenets of Thomas Bayes, an 18th-century statistician and minister, underpin the latest estimates of the prevalence of extraterrestrial life, reports Scientific American.

Dark matter could be a cosmic relic from extra dimensions, reports Robert Lea for Live Science. –Massive gravitons may have formed a trillionth of a second after the Big Bang, in abundances great enough to account for dark matter

Bizarre, Evolutionary Missing Link Uncovered in Hubble Deep Survey of Galaxies, reports SciTechDaily –“The universe is so saturated with galaxies that even the weirdest things can go unnoticed for years after Hubble Space Telescope “deep-exposure” observations are taken. In sort of an intergalactic Where’s Waldo, an international team of astronomers uncovered in Hubble archival data a mysterious red dot nearly in the middle of the Great Observatories Origins Deep Survey-North (GOODS-North).”

Astronomers Describe Discovery of a Distant Cosmic Laser: “Thousands of Times More Powerful Than Our Sun”, reports Maxwell Moe for The Daily Galaxy. “Forget about the hand-held laser guns used in Star Trek. The NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope image above shows a megamaser, IRAS 16399-0937, located over 370 million light-years from Earth. The entire galaxy essentially acts as a cosmic laser that beams out microwave emission rather than visible light.”

Dark Energy Vs. Modified Gravity: NASA’s Roman Mission Will Test Competing Cosmic Acceleration Theories, reports SciTech Daily –“Roman will explore this mystery using multiple methods, including spectroscopy – the study of the color information in light. This technique will allow scientists to precisely measure how fast the universe expanded in different cosmic eras and trace how the universe has evolved.”

The Galaxy Report newsletter brings you twice-weekly news of space and science that has the capacity to provide clues to the mystery of our existence and add a much needed cosmic perspective in our current Anthropocene Epoch.

Yes, sign me up for my free subscription.

Recent Galaxy Reports: