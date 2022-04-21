Happy 32nd Birthday to Hubble! (NASA Video)

Posted on Apr 21, 2022 in Astronomy, Hubble Space Telescope, NASA

Hickson Compact Group 40

 

Happy 32nd Birthday to Hubble! Celebrates NASA –“We’re celebrating the Hubble Space Telescope’s 32nd birthday with a stunning look at an unusual close-knit collection of five galaxies, called The Hickson Compact Group 40. This eclectic, merging galaxy grouping includes three spiral-shaped galaxies, a giant elliptical galaxy, and a lenticular (lens-like) galaxy. Somehow, these different galaxies crossed paths in their evolution to create an exceptionally crowded and eclectic galaxy sampler held together by a cloud of dark matter. Observations suggest that such tight groups may have been more abundant in the early universe and provided fuel for powering black holes, known as quasars.”

 

