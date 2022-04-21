Happy 32nd Birthday to Hubble! (NASA Video)

Happy 32nd Birthday to Hubble! Celebrates NASA –“We’re celebrating the Hubble Space Telescope’s 32nd birthday with a stunning look at an unusual close-knit collection of five galaxies, called The Hickson Compact Group 40. This eclectic, merging galaxy grouping includes three spiral-shaped galaxies, a giant elliptical galaxy, and a lenticular (lens-like) galaxy. Somehow, these different galaxies crossed paths in their evolution to create an exceptionally crowded and eclectic galaxy sampler held together by a cloud of dark matter. Observations suggest that such tight groups may have been more abundant in the early universe and provided fuel for powering black holes, known as quasars.”