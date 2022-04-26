Ancient Ghost Galaxies to New Type of Habitable Alien Planet (The Galaxy Report)

Today’s stories range from Meteorites could have brought all 5 genetic ‘letters’ of DNA to early Earth to Hubble discovers exoplanet unconventionally forming at an extreme distance to Did alien technology land on Erath, and much more. “The Galaxy Report” brings you news of space and science that has the capacity to provide clues to the mystery of our existence and adds a much needed cosmic perspective in our current Anthropocene Epoch.

Cosmic Simulation Shows How Dark-Matter-Deficient Galaxies Confront Goliath and Survive A research team finds seven tiny dwarf galaxies stripped of their dark matter that nonetheless persisted despite the theft, reports Scientific American.

What’s killing extremely distant primordial galaxies reports Phil Plait for SyFy. “proto galaxy cluster, J0959 has the one really big galaxy, with a mass of over 200 billion Suns, which is impressive for such an early cosmic time. They also found 38 other protogalaxies forming around it, but they’re… odd. A large fraction, 73%, of the galaxies don’t appear to be forming stars! Usually that fraction is more like 11% for protoclusters at that time in the Universe, so something really weird is happening in this protocluster.”

Hubble discovers exoplanet unconventionally forming at an extreme distance, NASA confirms 5,000 discovered exoplanets, reports NASA Spaceflight.com–“In recent weeks, two teams of researchers released studies identifying the strange characteristics of an exoplanet using the joint NASA and European Space Agency (ESA) Hubble Space Telescope. Specifically, one study found one exoplanet to be intensely forming at an extreme distance from its parent star and doing so in an unconventional way.”

New Insight Into “Blobs” Improves Scientists’ Understanding of a Universal Process –-“Scientists have found that the magnetic fields that run through plasma, a charged state of matter made up of free electrons and atomic nuclei, may influence the joining and violent snapping apart of the plasma’s magnetic field lines. This knowledge might aid scientists in predicting the possibility of coronal mass ejections which are massive burps of plasma from the sun that can endanger satellites and power infrastructure on Earth.”

The Little-Known Story Of Mileva Marić, Albert Einstein’s First Wife And Tragically Overlooked Partner, reports All That’s Interesting. While Mileva Marić was married to Albert Einstein, many believe she greatly contributed to his world-changing discoveries — only to be denied credit later on.

New Type of Habitable Alien Planet--“in a new study accepted in Astronomy & Astrophysics, scientists may have discovered an eccentric planet that regularly veers in and out of its star’s habitable zone, posing a challenge to planetary scientists as to what we can and can’t consider habitable.”

China Hopes to Redirect a Nearby Asteroid Within the Next Four Years -China’s space agency is also seeking to develop a ground-based asteroid monitoring and warning system, in what is a welcome development.

Israeli-American physicist: Meteor that hit Earth in 2014 could be alien tech, reports The Times of Israel–“Israeli-American Harvard physicist Avi Loeb says he wants to find the remains of a meteor from outside the solar system that hit the Pacific Ocean in 2014. He even suggests it could feasibly have been made by an alien civilization. Earlier this month, US Space Command confirmed that a study of data showed the meteor was likely interstellar.

Meteorites could have brought all 5 genetic ‘letters’ of DNA to early Earth, reports Charles Q. Choi for Space.com–“Key building blocks of DNA that previous research mysteriously failed to discover in meteorites have now been discovered in space rocks, suggesting that cosmic impacts might once have helped deliver these vital ingredients of life to ancient Earth.

