“The Joy of Why” Podcast from Quanta: Ideas and Discoveries of Leading Scientists

Mathematics, Physics, Science Posted on Mar 19, 2022 in Discoveries

The Joy of Why Podcast , new from Quanta magazine: noted mathematician and author Steven Strogatz focus on the ideas and discoveries of leading scientists and mathematicians. In this episode, the Nobel Prize-winning Harvard biochemist Jack Szostak reveals that “a key molecule implicated in the origin of life is now thought to be cyanide. If that’s correct,” Strogatz observes, “how ironic that a molecule so deadly today may have been so vital at the beginning.” The episode with theoretical physicist Sean Carroll suggests “that something strange is happening in the bedrock of reality: Space and time are somehow emerging from something even more fundamental, something ineffable and quantum mechanical at its heart.”