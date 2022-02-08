Einstein’s Critics to NASA Theologians Prepare for Alien Contact (Today’s “Galaxy Report”)

“The Galaxy Report” brings you news of space and science that has the capacity to provide clues to the mystery of our existence and adds a much needed cosmic perspective in our current Anthropocene Epoch.



Albert Who? Even Einstein had major critics –Einstein’s theories of relativity faced fierce opposition. One critic claimed he was attempting to subvert the scientific method, reports Big Think.

NASA enlists priest to prepare for an alien discovery, reports The Times of London. “The Rev Dr Andrew Davison, a priest and theologian at the University of Cambridge with a doctorate in biochemistry from Oxford, is among 24 theologians to have taken part in a Nasa-sponsored program at the Center for Theological Inquiry (CTI) in Princeton in the US to assess how the world’s major religions would react to news that life exists on worlds beyond our own.”

Crash of the titans: imminent merger of giant black holes predicted –Never-before-seen event could spark cosmic fireworks, but many fear signal will evaporate, reports Science.

First glimpse of lone black hole delights astronomers –The invisible cosmic tourist could carry clues about supernova explosions, reports Nature. “Lone black holes probably litter the Galaxy, but they’re extremely hard to spot. Now astronomers have, for the first time, seen an isolated black hole, wandering unattached across the Milky Way.”

A Solution to the Faint-Sun Paradox Reveals a Narrow Window for Life –Back when the sun was 30% dimmer, Earth should have frozen solid. Yet water flowed and life blossomed. The solution to the paradox shows that we might have that faint sun to owe for life’s existence — with critical consequences for the possibility of life outside Earth, reports Quanta.

Milky Way: Our galactic home containing 100 billion planets –-If an alien from another galaxy asks where do you live, now you know the answer, reports Interesting Engineering.

Astronomers Want to Save Dark Skies from Satellite Swarms –The International Astronomical Union launched a new organization tasked with limiting reflected light and radio interference from big satellite networks.

Secrets of Ancient Stars of the Milky Way’s Halo, reports Maxwell Moe for The Daily Galaxy. ““Finding old stars could also lead to the discovery of new planets. Maybe we can find some ancient civilizations around these old stars,” suggested astrophysicist, Wei-Chun Jao, research scientist at Georgia State University about the oldest stars developed in the early stage of the Milky Way’s formation, making them about eight to twelve billion years old.”

Astronomers Trace the Movement of 10,000 Galaxies Over the Last 11.5 Billion Years, reports SciTech Daily–“Their motions are followed throughout a span of 11.5 billion years – from the galaxies’ origins when the universe was only 1.5 billion-years-old, until today, at an age of more than 13 billion years.”

Astronomers May Have Found the Secret Behind Mysterious Location of Massive Stars, reports SciTech Daily.

The Making of a Super-earth –Gaseous mini-Neptunes may become rocky super-Earths when they lose their atmospheres. Now, astronomers have caught that process in action.